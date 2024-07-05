MUMBAI: A large piece of slab from a flyover in Andheri East fell on a moving vehicle on Thursday afternoon, damaging its front portion. Rajesh Singh, who was driving the brand-new unregistered car, escaped with minor injuries. Andheri flyover slab falls on brand-new car, driver escapes with minor injuries

The incident occurred near the Jogeshwari-Gundavali flyover at the Western Express Highway (WEH), around 3.30pm, when Singh was going to Borivali to hand over the Skoda car for a trial run. Singh escaped with minor injuries and said he was thankful that he was saved. “I was saved in a matter of a second,” said Singh, who works as a driver for the Mody Skoda showroom in Andheri East.

Dhaval Shah from Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, who witnessed the accident, said, “The slab of the flyover fell on the bonnet and not the roof. It was an unregistered vehicle. Had the slab fallen on the roof, the driver of the car wouldn’t have survived. There is also pedestrian movement in that area. Who would take the onus if there was a casualty?”

Santaji Ghorpade, senior police inspector of Andheri police station, said that they had recorded Singh’s statement and had taken note of the incident. “The bridge is old. We have asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to submit a report based on a structural audit to ascertain if there was any negligence,” said Ghorpade.

On June 24, HT had reported how the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) had informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in an audit report in April that the superstructure of the flyover was in a precarious condition and needed urgent repairs.

Dr Abhay Bambole, professor, structural engineering department, VJTI had stated in his report, “The substructure of the bridge is observed to be in apparently sound condition. However, the superstructure of the bridge is in damaged/distressed condition. A few of the pedestals are severely damaged and are in precarious condition. To ensure the serviceability and stability of the bridge over its design life, major repairs and strengthening works shall be carried out as a priority (the repairs and strengthening works shall be started within one month). The severely damaged/ crushed pedestals need to be recast immediately with the placement of new bearings.”

Further, the VJTI recommended removing the RCC shopping complex structure below the flyover as it was in distressed condition and also encumbered the visibility of the superstructure of the bridge.

The civic body took possession of the WEH from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) in November 2022. Following the submission of VJTI’s audit report, on May 6, BMC wrote to MMRDA seeking permission to remove a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) framework below the flyover where a shopping complex had been proposed by a builder but had received no response.

The BMC had urged the MMRDA to evacuate occupants under the bridge and transfer space allotment documents to relevant government offices; provide detailed structural drawings, designs, and loading calculations; and reimburse approximately ₹95 crore for major repairs and structural audit costs through MMRDA/ PWD or the state government. The BMC also demanded information on court cases, permissions for space use under the bridge, and ownership documents.