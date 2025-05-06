Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andheri scrap dealer booked for evading 111 cr in sales tax

ByVinay Dalvi
May 06, 2025 06:50 AM IST

The sales tax department has seized some bank accounts of the accused and could seize other assets if the dues are not cleared, said police

MUMBAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police has booked an Andheri-based scrap dealer for allegedly evading 111.03 crore in sales tax between 2012 and 2016. The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Amboli police station on Saturday based on a complaint by Dr Atul Ghusale, deputy commissioner of Sales Tax, Mumbai, said EOW officers.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

According to the police, Dr Ghusale had submitted a written complaint in December 2024 against two top executives of STC Global Metal Private Limited, which had its office in Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. The executives were Imran Vahevaria, the firm’s managing director, and Senhila Imran Vahevaria, a director of the firm. The Vahevarias had registered their scrap import and export business under the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act and the Central Sales Tax Act and they subsequently defaulted on sales tax payments for the assessment years 2012-13 to 2015-16.

“As per the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, tax dues must be cleared within 30 days. The sales tax department had served several notices to the Vahevarias and approached the EOW after it failed to recover the dues,” said a police officer.

The two executives of the firm have been booked under section 74 of the Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, the officer noted.

The sales tax department has intimated the EOW that they were unable to locate the two executives despite serving multiple notices, said an EOW officer. “The accused caused a loss of 111 crore to the state government by not paying the dues. We have just registered the offence and are searching for them,” said the officer.

The sales tax department has seized some bank accounts of the accused and could seize other assets if the dues are not cleared, said police.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Andheri scrap dealer booked for evading 111 cr in sales tax
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On