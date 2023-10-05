Andheri supplier nabbed with charas worth 1.57 cr

MUMBAI: The anti-narcotics cell on Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old drug supplier from Andheri East and seized 5.131 kilograms of high-quality charas from his house worth ₹1.57 crore. HT Image

The accused has been supplying contraband material in the city for over a year and sourced it from outside the state. Police officials said that based on the details provided by the accused, they would send a team to the locations where he procured the drug.

The arrested accused, Hafijur Rehman Abubakar Shaikh, 53, a resident of the Marol Naka area in Andheri East.

The police got information that he was involved in supplying drugs, and therefore a police team was on the lookout. The police finally got input that he had procured charas and was looking for buyers, Prakash Jadhav, deputy commissioner, ANC, said.

Based on the information, a police team raided his place and seized 5.131 kilograms of charas. During interrogation, he confessed that he also supplied charas to peddlers in the western suburbs. He said that he brought charas many times in the past from another state. “We do not want to reveal the name of the state as a police team is looking for Shaikh’s supplier,” said the officer.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Shaikh was produced in the court and remanded in the police custody, said the officer.

