Angadia extortion: Five months later, police clueless about suspended DCP’s whereabouts
More than five months after the Angadia extortion case hit the headlines, police have made no headway in locating the prime accused - suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi.
The crime branch has issued a lookout circular against the absconding officer and even dispatched teams to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh multiple times. But Tripathi continues to remain off the radar.
“Now we are not in a hurry to arrest Tripathi. Let him run as much he wants; one day he himself would surrender, as he is not going to get anticipatory bail,” a crime branch officer said.
The crime intelligence unit of the crime branch is probing the matter.
The officer further said police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar recently took a review of the case.
On December 7, 2021, Yogeshbhai Gandhi, Jatin Shah, Madhusudan Rawal, Maganbhai Prajapati and others of Bhuleshwar Angadia Association met additional commissioner of police Dilip Sawant and filed a complaint. They alleged that three policemen had extorted ₹19 lakh from Angadias in south Mumbai in December 2021 on Tripathi’s instructions. The association is in the transport business.
Sawant then conducted an inquiry and based on his report, a case was registered at LT Marg police station on February 18 against three police officers - Om Wangate, Nitin Kadam and Samadhan Jamdade.
Tripathi, who was the DCP of zone 2 at that time, went incommunicado the very next day. He was named as an accused on March 15 after Wangate allegedly revealed his name in his interrogation, saying he acted on Tripathi’s instructions.
Wangate and the two other officers were subsequently arrested. The sessions court on May 9 granted the trio bail.
On March 22, the state government suspended the DCP.
“The inquiry revealed that the police officials had on December 2, 3, 4 and 6 wrongfully restrained and extorted money from Angadias in Paphalwadi by threatening to report them to the income tax department,” the FIR said.
The crime branch arrested Triptahi’s brother-in-law Ashutosh Mishra and domestic help, Pappu Gaud, who had allegedly received the extortion money in Lucknow sent through an Angadia from Mumbai. Gaud is now out on bail.
Police in April also booked Tripathi’s father Nilkanth, claiming that the retired government officer too had collected the extortion money in Lucknow sent by Tripathi from Mumbai.
Tripathi’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the sessions court in the first week of April. He thereafter approached the Supreme Court requesting to transfer the case from Mumbai police to the Central Bureau of Investigation but later withdrew the petition.
Unidentified persons booked following death of crabs, fish in Uran
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has filed an FIR with reference to the pollution of Bhendkhal Creek in Uran leading to the death of several fish and crabs. The local fishing community and environmentalists have raised an alarm against some chemical tankers being washed with the creek water at Bhendkhal, NatConnect Foundation said. MPCB Sub-Regional Officer, Sachin Adkar, confirmed that an FIR against unidentified persons has been filed with the Uran police.
2 women robbed at subways of Seawoods, Turbhe stations; 1 arrested
In two separate incidents on the same day, two women were robbed in the subways of Seawoods and Turbhe railway stations. While Vashi GRP officials initially suspected the same gang to be involved in both the cases, the investigations revealed that the accused were different and also arrested the one involved in the Turbhe robbery.
Maha CM Shinde unwell, Fadnavis meets bosses in Delhi ahead of cabinet expansion
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Delhi on Thursday, reportedly for discussions with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to give final touches to the list of ministers to be inducted into the Eknath Shinde government. Shinde, who rebelled against Shinde's former boss Uddhav Thackeray leading to the fall of the coalition government of the Sena, and Congress, is said to be unwell. Shinde has cancelled all official engagements as well, including two meetings.
Raksha Bandhan gifting guide for tricity folks
With Raksha Bandhan (August 11) just around the corner, if you're still wondering what to gift your sibling, tricity markets and small businesses have the perfect gift hampers lined up for you. From kids stationary hampers to baked treats baskets to phulkari or Punjabi jutti hampers, the options are limitless. These hampers start as low as Rs 199, which includes a Rakhi, roli-chawal, a Ganpati statue and a chocolate bar.
Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease on the rise in Navi Mumbai
At least five out of every 100 cases in the OPDs across the hospitals in Navi Mumbai are found to be that of the Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD). According to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation health officer, HFMD could be often confused with monkeypox, chickenpox and measles, and hence has urged parents not to panic when they find the blisters on their child.
