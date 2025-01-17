Another batch of wet lease bus drivers stage flash strike over delayed salaries

Mumbai: Drivers employed by Olectra, a wet lease operator for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, launched a flash strike early Friday morning at the Mumbai Central bus depot. The protest began at 6:30 a.m., marking the third instance of industrial action by wet lease bus drivers this week. Drivers employed by Olectra, a wet lease operator for the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, launched a flash strike early Friday morning. Representative Image (X/@krownnist)

The drivers, who are employed by Maurya Company, cited delayed salary payments as the primary reason for their strike. "Our salaries are usually disbursed on the 10th of every month, but we haven’t received them yet. Moreover, we are underpaid compared to drivers directly employed by BEST and haven’t had a salary hike for years," said one of the drivers.

The strike disrupted operations of at least 30 buses, delaying services to South Mumbai by up to 30 minutes. Services resumed by 2:00 p.m. after the drivers’ salaries, along with other pending dues, were credited. "The strike was called off once the payments were made," said Sudas Sawant, spokesperson for BEST Undertaking.

However, BEST’s attempt to deploy its own buses on the affected routes fell short of meeting passenger demand.

Drivers have long expressed grievances over poor pay, stagnant salaries, insufficient leave, and extended working hours.

The flash strike follows a similar incident on Thursday afternoon, when around 60 drivers operating Olectra buses from the Kalakilla depot near Dharavi halted work at 12:30 p.m. Services only resumed late at night after their demands were addressed.

Earlier this week, on Monday, 210 BEST buses managed by wet lease operator Mateshwari Urban Transport were grounded for nearly five hours. The staff stopped work in protest over the alleged mistreatment of a pregnant conductor by her superior. A police complaint regarding the incident was filed at Wadala TT police station.

