Mumbai: The Anti-Ragging Committee of Grant Government Medical College, Mumbai Central, has recommended the rustication (suspension), of two second-year MBBS students following a ragging incident involving a first-year student on October 17. Anti-ragging panel recommends suspension of two students

Sources said the committee made its recommendation after one of its members saw the two students allegedly harassing the junior by asking for his name and forcing him to dance inside the college premises.

According to a statement issued by the medical college, the incident occurred three days after the commencement of the academic year 2024-25 for medical courses on October 14, with MBBS classes resuming at both Grant Medical College and the affiliated JJ Hospital. Following the complaint, the Anti-Ragging Committee initiated an investigation in accordance with guidelines set by the National Medical Commission and the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS).

Based on their inquiry findings, the committee has recommended that the two accused students be rusticated for a year. A senior official from the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) said this aims to send a strong message against ragging and reinforce a zero-tolerance policy toward such behaviour in educational institutions.

The committee’s recommendation will be sent to MUHS, who will decide on how to proceed with the case. The DMER official said, “Students must sign an anti-ragging affidavit before confirming admission to the college. If a student still engages in ragging, there are strict guidelines for this. MUHS and the college administration have reiterated their commitment to providing a safe and respectful learning environment.”