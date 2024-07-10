Apex builders’ association writes to CM about sorry state of property registration offices

The Builders’ Association of India (BAI), the apex body of engineering construction contractors and builders, has complained to chief minister Eknath Shinde about the abysmal facilities in the property registration offices across the state. HT Image

A letter, written by BAI vice president Anand Gupta, says that other than the offices being too small, there is no proper sanitation facilities and air conditioning. The inadequate ventilation leads to suffocation among staff and visitors alike.

It also pointed out that most of the offices are in old buildings, on upper floors without lifts, causing extreme inconvenience to senior citizens. It also highlighted that the long queues and waiting periods result in malpractices by middlemen and agents.

Also giving probable solutions to these problems, the letter called for introducing a proper appointment system or a token system to avoid long queues and waiting time.

The association has also recommended the adoption of a model similar to the one being followed in passport offices, which are managed by a professional agency. It asked the stamps and registration department to appoint a similar professional agency to man the registration offices too, to provide better services to people.

It may be noted that revenue collected from stamp duty and registration is one of the major sources of income for the state.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the inspector general of stamps and registration said, “All Mumbai registration offices are air conditioned. Only the ones in rural areas are not. We have been given ₹5 crore to upgrade facilities, and currently work is underway in 50 of our offices.”