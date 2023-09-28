News / Cities / Mumbai News / Arkade Group buys three-acre industrial land in Bhandup for 104 crore

Arkade Group buys three-acre industrial land in Bhandup for 104 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Sep 28, 2023

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers has acquired a three-acre industrial land parcel in Bhandup for INR 104 crore ($14.3m), bringing its total developable area to 1.98 million sq ft.

Mumbai: Arkade Developers has acquired another three-acre industrial land parcel in Bhandup on LBS Marg in the eastern suburbs for 104 crore.

The developer has purchased 2.96 acres of land from Copper Rollers Pvt Ltd for a sum of 98 crore, and it paid a stamp duty of 5.88 crore, according to the registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The transaction was formally registered on September 26.

In February this year, Arkade Group had purchased approximately 8,300 sq m plot from Hercules Hoists Ltd, a Bajaj group company, for a little over 103.40 crore in Sarvodaya Nagar in Mulund West in the same stretch.

Arkade Group, which soon plans to launch an IPO, has also recently acquired a redevelopment project at Bangur Nagar, Goregaon spread over 4,620 sq m. Led by Amit Jain, the Arkade Group is currently developing five ongoing projects with a developable area of 1.98 million sq ft.

Thursday, September 28, 2023
