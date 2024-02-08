Arrest made in BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad firing case

Thane: In connection with the BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad firing case, a key follower and close associate, Vicky Ganatra, has been arrested by the Thane police. Ganatra was caught on CCTV sitting near MLA Gaikwad before Gaikwad stood up and shot his Shiv Sena rival inside the Hill Line police station. He was arrested by the Anti-Extortion cell on February 7th. Ganatra has been living in Kalyan for over ten years and is a trusted business partner of MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. HT Image

The Thane police, investigating the firing incident, have interviewed all staff members present at the police station during the incident. CCTV footage from nearby lanes has been crucial in the ongoing investigation. Two more individuals, including Vaibhav Gaikwad, the MLA’s son, remain at large.

Shekhar Bagade, the senior police inspector of the Anti-Extortion cell, confirmed Ganatra’s arrest. The Thane crime branch has gathered evidence and statements from police station staff on duty at the time of the incident, treating them as witnesses.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad initially claimed self-defense, stating he fired at Mahesh Gaikwad when he perceived a threat to his son. However, the widely circulated CCTV footage contradicts this, revealing a pre-planned attack without an immediate threat.