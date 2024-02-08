 Arrest made in BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad firing case | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Arrest made in BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad firing case

Arrest made in BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad firing case

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 08, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Key follower and close associate Vicky Ganatra arrested in connection with BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad firing case. CCTV footage contradicts MLA's claim of self-defense. Two more individuals, including MLA's son, remain at large. Thane police conducting investigation with gathered evidence and witness statements.

Thane: In connection with the BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad firing case, a key follower and close associate, Vicky Ganatra, has been arrested by the Thane police. Ganatra was caught on CCTV sitting near MLA Gaikwad before Gaikwad stood up and shot his Shiv Sena rival inside the Hill Line police station. He was arrested by the Anti-Extortion cell on February 7th. Ganatra has been living in Kalyan for over ten years and is a trusted business partner of MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.

HT Image
HT Image

The Thane police, investigating the firing incident, have interviewed all staff members present at the police station during the incident. CCTV footage from nearby lanes has been crucial in the ongoing investigation. Two more individuals, including Vaibhav Gaikwad, the MLA’s son, remain at large.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Shekhar Bagade, the senior police inspector of the Anti-Extortion cell, confirmed Ganatra’s arrest. The Thane crime branch has gathered evidence and statements from police station staff on duty at the time of the incident, treating them as witnesses.

BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad initially claimed self-defense, stating he fired at Mahesh Gaikwad when he perceived a threat to his son. However, the widely circulated CCTV footage contradicts this, revealing a pre-planned attack without an immediate threat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On