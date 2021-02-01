Arriving after 314 days: Local trains in Mumbai for all commuters

After a gap of 314 days, all Mumbaiites will finally be able to travel by local trains, the city’s lifeline, although in restricted time slots, from Monday.

Commuters from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) can use train services from the day’s first local train service till 7am. In the afternoon, between 12pm and 4pm, and later from 9pm till the last local train service. It also means they will not be able to travel between 7am and 12noon and between 4pm and 9pm, considered peak travel hours. Those found travelling without wearing a face mask will be fined ₹200, Government Railway Police (GRP) officials said.

“GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengaokar has told officials to penalise the commuters ₹200 each, even if the commuter is carrying a mask but not wearing it, in order to ensure safety of all commuters,” said a senior GRP official, wishing not to be named.

In order to control crowds and provide easy access to passengers, the Central and the Western Railway will deploy Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the entrance and exit of the railway stations along with the railway platforms.

All entry and exit points, railway booking offices, Automated Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM), escalators and lifts on the suburban railway stations will be opened for passengers as a measure to avoid crowding. Closed Circuit Televisions (CCTV) on platforms of suburban railway stations will be used to monitor passenger movements, officials said.

“We will carry out random checking of tickets to ensure that people are travelling as per the time scheduled for them. More staff will be deployed in sensitive areas. Local trains are being sanitised regularly,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railway.

Earlier, the suburban railway stations had restricted entry and exit points, along with a limited number of escalators and lifts. The railways will deploy its commercial staff to check passengers, who are not wearing facial masks. “We will be opening up facilities for all passengers. Booking offices, entry and exit points and ATVM machines will be opened. We are operating local trains at 95% of its capacity,” said Sutar.

The suburban train services for the general public were suspended on March 23, 2020. Later, the services resumed for employees working in essential care, cancer patients and specially-abled commuters. Women and lawyers were also allowed to travel on local trains for a stipulated time.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced the decision of resumption of local train services from February 1. Currently, the Central Railway operates 1,685 local train services, while the Western Railway operates 1,300 local train services. Before the lockdown, the Central Railway was operating 1,774 train services and the Western Railway 1,367.

Local train services are likely to be introduced at 100% capacity. The railway authorities will be studying the increase in the number of passengers.

Passenger associations said the restricted time period could lead to an increase in crowding. “It is a good move that train services will resume for passengers. However, the time period should be changed and extended. Staggered office timings should be implemented. Essential workers should not be allowed during the time when general public are allowed,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.