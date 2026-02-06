Art teacher, activist wins $1-mn Global Teacher Prize

MUMBAI: Rouble Nagi, an activist and art teacher known for painting educational murals across the walls of slums in Mumbai and other cities, won the $1-million Global Teacher Prize on Thursday. Nagi accepted the award at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, an annual event that draws leaders from across the globe. Rouble Nagi with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid AI Maktoum and Sunny Varkey.

The award recognises individuals who have contributed to education beyond classrooms and empowers communities.

Nagi’s Rouble Nagi Art Foundation has established more than 800 learning centres across India. These centres encourage children outside the formal education system to begin structured learning. They also support children enrolled in schools. Nagi’s murals teach literacy, science, mathematics and history, among other subjects.

The prize is awarded by the Varkey Foundation, whose founder Sunny Varkey runs the for-profit GEMS education company, a private school operator that runs dozens of schools in Egypt, Qatar and the UAE. It was presented by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid AI Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, deputy prime minister, and defence minister of the UAE.

Nagi’s journey began over a decade ago in the slums of Mumbai with a hands-on commitment to encouraging learning in children from marginalised communities. What started as a modest effort grew into a nationwide movement.

Through her initiative, Misaal India, Rouble Nagi established education centres that bring learning to the doorstep of underserved communities, alongside skill centres that empower women to become financially independent and emerge as village entrepreneurs.

“Rouble Nagi represents the very best of what teaching can be – courage, creativity, compassion, and an unwavering belief in every child’s potential. By bringing education to the most marginalised communities, she has not only changed individual lives, but strengthened families and communities” said Varkey.

Nagi, whose work has been inspired and shaped by pioneering educator Savitribai Phule, told HT that she dedicates the award to all children. She said the recognition belongs to every child whose dreams deserve an opportunity to grow and flourish.

“Colours will fade in a few years but the positive change we want to bring in peoples’ minds will stay forever and encourage many more,” says the portal of the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, summing up the essence of Nagi’s work.