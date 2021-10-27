Aryan Khan case: Mumbai Police team records Sail’s statement over allegations against Wankhede

Mumbai Police team, which has begun an inquiry against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede, based on the complaint of Prabhakar Sail, recorded Sail’s statement on Wednesday.

Milind Khetle, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Azad Maidan division, recorded a detailed statement of Sail, one of the panch witnesses in the Aryan Khan-cruise drug bust case, who recently levelled serious allegations against Wankhede and others.

Sail is the bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi, also a witness in the Aryan Khan-cruise drug case, who had previously courted controversy for accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the NCB office. In a notarised affidavit, Sail has alleged that he overheard Gosavi talking to a person about settling the matter for ₹18 crore and that amount of ₹8 crore would be required to be paid to Wankhede.

The recording of the statement took 17 hours. “He shared all details to substantiate his claims,” said Sail’s lawyer Tushar Khandare.

Sail has also alleged that Gosavi took ₹50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. He said that he assisted Gosavi during the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Sail has levelled allegation of extortion against Wankhede and others. Wankhede has already denied the allegation.

Sail has submitted a police complaint regarding the alleged extortion and misuse of power by the NCB officers in the Aryan Khan case. Based on this complaint, the Mumbai Police started an inquiry and recorded Sail’s statement.

“We will verify the information shared by Sail with the help of phone call locations, messages shared, CCTV footage of the location where alleged meetings and sharing of cash filled bag exchanged hands. Once it is done and if prima-facie cognisable material is found against any individual, an FIR would be registered and further investigation would be commenced as per due procedure,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Mumbai Police are currently looking at four complaints (including that of Sail’s) it received against NCB officers, including zonal director Wankhede. On the basis of Sail’s revelations, the NCB too has initiated a vigilance probe. However, the NCB named Sail as a “hostile witness” in its affidavit in the court.

Sail’s lawyer Khandare also said the NCB has not approached him for recording his statement and he is ready to share all information with them if they give him official intimation or summons.