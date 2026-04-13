‘Asha didi knew how to let silence complete the emotion’

I feel especially blessed that my and Asha Bhosale’s paths crossed early, when I was just beginning my professional journey assisting the legendary Jaidev Verma. I would meet Asha didi often at Jaidev ji’s home. I was a rank junior, really, but with her, there was always that warmth, that unmistakable apnapan (belonging). I can never forget the day she came in, unwell – burning with fever – yet recorded Kabir’s ‘Kaunu Thagwa Lutal Ho (Who is the dacoit who looted you)’ for Ankahee. At Amol Palekar’s request, she walked into the studio and rendered that complex composition in a single take. Flawlessly. Jaidev ji was moved to tears. We were all moved. Hariharan and Asha Bhosale during the recording of the album Aabshaar-e-Ghazal

Later in 1985, for a film that unfortunately never saw the light of day, Jaidev ji asked me to record a duet with her at Famous Studio. After the recording, she turned to me with that disarming simplicity and said, “Chal, aata ghari… jevunach za (Come home, have lunch).” On the way, we began speaking of ghazals, and quite suddenly she said, almost casually, “Goad ghazali kar na majhya karita (Compose some sweet ghazals for me)...”

I was stunned. This was a voice I had grown up with, revered from a distance, now inviting me into her musical world. I remember asking, “Didi, are you joking?” She looked at me with mock annoyance – “Dikh raha hai kya mai mazak kar rahi hoon (Does it seem like I am joking)?” – and then broke into that infectious laughter. I must have been a picture – half disbelief, half uncontainable joy. I wanted to jump, to shout, but sat there quietly across from her on the car seat, trying to absorb the moment.

That afternoon changed something in me. I went home in a daze, called my dear friend, the tabla player and composer Sharif Ahmed Khan, from a PCO, and asked him to come over immediately. Even as we began work, I was overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of what lay ahead. After all, this was the same Asha didi who had given us Umrao Jaan (1981) with Khayyam Saab – earning her first National Award – and who had brought such exquisite depth to Ghulam Ali’s Meraj-e-Ghazal. Those recordings remain, even today, like an encyclopaedia for anyone who wishes to understand the musicality of ghazals – each note filigreed with such care that new nuances continue to reveal themselves over time.

What could I possibly offer an artiste of such towering calibre? We composed, hesitantly at first, then with growing conviction, and recorded rough sketches – just the mukhda (refrain) and antara (first verse) – for eight ghazals. We sent them to her and waited. Three days of radio silence followed. I began to panic. When my friend Jolly Mukherjee finally mentioned it to her at a recording, she quipped, “Maine usko bola pyaari ghazalein banao, par usne itni tedhi-medhi taan aur murkiyan daal di (I had asked him to compose sweet ghazals, but he has put in so many fast melodic runs and swift note clusters).”

When I went to meet her at her Prabhu Kunj residence thereafter, she scolded me in that wonderfully maternal, half-serious way. I could only respond, “How could I compose something simple for a talent like yours?” She looked at me for a long moment, then burst out laughing. And then, with that same spontaneity that defined her, she said she would practise at my home in Matunga – away from the constant interruptions she faced.

For eight days, from morning to noon, Asha didi, Sharif and I sat together, working through each ghazal. She kept insisting I simplify – “Sirf classical walon ke liye nahi hai (It is not merely for classical listeners)” – and I listened, pared things down, learnt to trust the song over my own anxieties. But when we finally went into the studio at Western Outdoors, she arrived 10 minutes early and rendered the composition with all the original taans and murkis intact.

“Hum bhi riyaz karte hain (I also rehearse),” she said with a twinkle, as I looked on, astonished. And that’s how she recorded all the ghazals.

That album, Aabshaar-e-Ghazal, remains one of the most intimate musical journeys of my life. Even today, when I hear younger voices returning to those ghazals, finding their own meanings, I am reminded of what she gave to that music: not just her voice, but her time, her rigour, her endless curiosity.

In those sessions, I learnt that recording with her was never about keeping pace; it was about learning to listen – not merely to the notes, not merely the words, but that elusive, shimmering space in between, where breath becomes emotion and technique quietly dissolves into instinct.

She approached each sher (couplet) like a fragile secret, turning it gently until it revealed its deepest shade. What struck me most was her understanding of restraint. In ghazal, as in life, what you leave unsaid matters as much as what you express. She knew exactly how to linger, how to withdraw, how to let silence complete the emotion.

The last time I met her, on February 6, 2026, she was frail – but that glint of mischief, that unmistakable tour de force, was very much there. She slipped into song effortlessly, recalling ghazals and film songs as if they lived just beneath her breath, waiting.

As I think back now, I find myself in quiet awe of her courage, her fearlessness. In an industry that so often seeks to contain, she slipped through categories like light through fingers. Cabaret, ghazal, classical, folk, pop – these were never boundaries for her, merely different rooms in the same vast home. To sustain that curiosity, that command, over seven decades and still remain so deeply loved – that is no small feat.