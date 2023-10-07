Asian Development Bank and state to set up three new medical colleges with 2,500 crore fund

Mumbai: The state government has proposed funding of $300 million USD ( ₹2,500 crore) for the construction of three medical colleges in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar. The state will fund 50% of the money, ie; $150 million ( ₹1,250 crore) for the capacity building of the medical colleges that would have over 400-bed hospitals attached to each of them. The medical colleges are being constructed as greenfield projects and thus being funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). HT Image

The state government has 25 medical colleges across several districts, while 9 more such medical colleges have been approved in nine districts. The construction of some of these medical colleges has begun with the state government funding the construction.

Dinesh Waghmare, additional chief secretary, the medical education department said, “The ADB will fund three colleges while the state will bear the cost of construction of the remaining colleges. The cost of 1,200 crore for the capacity building in these colleges will be borne by the state government. Though the interest rate of the funding by the ADB will depend on the existing rate of the dollar, it is expected to be 6 to 7%.”

The state government has given its nod to the nine hospitals with the incurring and non-incurring costs of over ₹4,400 crore. The land for some of these colleges has been identified while for some it is under process. It includes the cost of construction, and the expenditure incurred on establishment cost including the salaries of the doctors, nurses and staff.

The medical education department has expedited the procedure for the construction of these colleges after the incident of 37 deaths in Dr Shankarrao Chavan Medical College and government hospital in two days early this week. “We expect the construction of three colleges to begin at the earliest. The state government, while approving the colleges, had allowed the funding from ADB and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with the approval from the finance department,” said an official from the department.

The state government is also tapping the idea of raising funding from the private players on a private-public partnership model for the upgradation of the existing medical colleges. “Private funding is expected for the tertiary care facilities at the hospital and expressions of interest have been invited for it. Based on the response, we are planning the involvement of the private parties in setting up the colleges,” he said.

