At 43%, city has enough water to last 160 days

Mumbai In the wake of the approaching summer months, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took stock of the current drinking situation and concluded that water can be supplied for around 160 days or five months from the seven lakes.

As per the data, as of March 20, the lakes are about 43% full, which can supply water easily for the next 160 days. Last year at this time, the water stock was 40%. The livestock of water is 50% in Tulsi Lake and 40% in Vehar Lake.

In 2021, between July 16 and July 23, the catchment areas of the lakes received a maximum of its stock. Before that, the BMC was on the verge of announcing a water cut as the overall water level in seven lakes was just 17%. However, by July 22, water level had crossed 50%, followed by 60% on July 24 and 70% on July 28.

Every year, Mumbai gets sufficient rainfall between July and August, which provides relief from any water shortage. Previously, BMC had to announce water cuts during low rainfall season.

Bhatsa dam in Thane, which supplies 55% of the total annual water requirement of the city, has 45% water stock, which was at 42% last year. For Upper Vaitarna, the water level is 40% as of Monday. Last year at this time, the level stood at 53%. Middle Vaitarna has 41% of water stock as opposed to 23% last year.

The civic body supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily against the city’s demand for 4,200 million litres. In order to meet the shortfall, BMC has been exploring several ways to increase water supply.

Meanwhile, in June 2021, the civic body had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Israel-based firm for the city’s first desalination project at Manori in Malad, which is expected to be ready by 2025.