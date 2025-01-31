Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Forensic report confirms identity of alleged assailant

Mumbai: The Bandra police have received forensic confirmation that Sharfiful Islam Shehzad Fakir is the individual who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan after breaking into his Bandra residence with the intention of theft. The arrested 30-year-old accused (left) is a Bangladesh national. (ANI/AFP)

According to police officials, facial recognition analysis of CCTV footage from Satguru Sharan building, where the actors reside, positively identified the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national as the intruder.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16 when Shariful allegedly broke into the 11th-floor duplex apartment. His presence was detected by the nurse attending to Jehangir, the younger son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Following a disturbance, Saif rushed to Jehangir's room where Shariful allegedly attacked the 54-year-old actor during their confrontation. The accused then fled the premises, travelling through Bandra, Dadra and Worli before reaching Thane, police officials reported.

The Bandra police collected approximately 300 CCTV recordings from cameras across these locations, identifying 25 clear images of Shariful's face. These were subsequently sent to the forensic laboratory for facial recognition analysis. "The report is positive; however, we cannot share more details about it at present," said a police officer.