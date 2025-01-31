Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Forensic report confirms identity of alleged assailant

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2025 02:34 PM IST

According to police officials, facial recognition analysis of CCTV footage positively identified the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national as the intruder

Mumbai: The Bandra police have received forensic confirmation that Sharfiful Islam Shehzad Fakir is the individual who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan after breaking into his Bandra residence with the intention of theft.

The arrested 30-year-old accused (left) is a Bangladesh national. (ANI/AFP)
The arrested 30-year-old accused (left) is a Bangladesh national. (ANI/AFP)

According to police officials, facial recognition analysis of CCTV footage from Satguru Sharan building, where the actors reside, positively identified the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national as the intruder.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 16 when Shariful allegedly broke into the 11th-floor duplex apartment. His presence was detected by the nurse attending to Jehangir, the younger son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Following a disturbance, Saif rushed to Jehangir's room where Shariful allegedly attacked the 54-year-old actor during their confrontation. The accused then fled the premises, travelling through Bandra, Dadra and Worli before reaching Thane, police officials reported.

The Bandra police collected approximately 300 CCTV recordings from cameras across these locations, identifying 25 clear images of Shariful's face. These were subsequently sent to the forensic laboratory for facial recognition analysis. "The report is positive; however, we cannot share more details about it at present," said a police officer.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On