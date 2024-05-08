 Aunt tries to kill niece to seek revenge on three street vendors | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aunt tries to kill niece to seek revenge on three street vendors

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
May 08, 2024 07:32 AM IST

A Turbhe resident and street vendor, furious over a trivial fight with three other street vendors, sought revenge by allegedly attempting to kill her 20-year-old niece with the intention of framing the three ladies in the murder case

Navi Mumbai: A Turbhe resident and street vendor, furious over a trivial fight with three other street vendors, sought revenge by allegedly attempting to kill her 20-year-old niece with the intention of framing the three ladies in the murder case.

HT Image
HT Image

A case was registered with the Turbhe MIDC police by the niece, Tamanna, who was grievously injured after her aunt’s failed attempt to kill her. Tamanna has been living with the accused since the age of five, following her father’s passing and her mother’s abandonment.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The accused, Noori Taufeeq Shaikh, sold onions and potatoes on the footpath. On Sunday, the accused had a fight with three women selling clothes and vegetables in the same area, identified as Juilee, Shabaana, and Muskan.

“The injured girl, in her complaint to the police, stated that her aunt smashed a glass bottle on her head and then attempted to pierce the broken part of the bottle into her neck. Before attacking her, the accused revealed her intention to seek revenge. She had planned to kill her niece and then lay the blame on the three women with whom she had fought earlier,” said a police officer.

The plan failed as the accused, upon seeing her niece bleeding profusely, ran away from the spot. In a twist of fate, the girl was rescued by the same three women against whom the entire incident was planned. The injured girl was then admitted to a civic hospital in Vashi.

“Police are on the lookout for the accused. Following the incident, even the extended family members, including the grandmother and two aunts of the injured girl, have gone missing. ‘We are searching for all of them,’ said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station. The accused is booked for criminal conspiracy and attempted murder,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Aunt tries to kill niece to seek revenge on three street vendors

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On