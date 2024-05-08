Aunt tries to kill niece to seek revenge on three street vendors

Navi Mumbai: A Turbhe resident and street vendor, furious over a trivial fight with three other street vendors, sought revenge by allegedly attempting to kill her 20-year-old niece with the intention of framing the three ladies in the murder case. HT Image

A case was registered with the Turbhe MIDC police by the niece, Tamanna, who was grievously injured after her aunt’s failed attempt to kill her. Tamanna has been living with the accused since the age of five, following her father’s passing and her mother’s abandonment.

The accused, Noori Taufeeq Shaikh, sold onions and potatoes on the footpath. On Sunday, the accused had a fight with three women selling clothes and vegetables in the same area, identified as Juilee, Shabaana, and Muskan.

“The injured girl, in her complaint to the police, stated that her aunt smashed a glass bottle on her head and then attempted to pierce the broken part of the bottle into her neck. Before attacking her, the accused revealed her intention to seek revenge. She had planned to kill her niece and then lay the blame on the three women with whom she had fought earlier,” said a police officer.

The plan failed as the accused, upon seeing her niece bleeding profusely, ran away from the spot. In a twist of fate, the girl was rescued by the same three women against whom the entire incident was planned. The injured girl was then admitted to a civic hospital in Vashi.

“Police are on the lookout for the accused. Following the incident, even the extended family members, including the grandmother and two aunts of the injured girl, have gone missing. ‘We are searching for all of them,’ said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station. The accused is booked for criminal conspiracy and attempted murder,” he added.