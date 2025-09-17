Auto driver dies as speeding bus rams into his vehicle on Western Express Highway

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old rickshaw driver died in a hit-and-run accident after a speeding bus rammed into his auto near Vakola bridge on Western Express Highway in the early hours of Monday. Auto driver dies as speeding bus rams into his vehicle on WEH

According to the police, the incident occurred at 12:30 am on Monday at Hansbhugra Junction below Vakola Bridge on Western Express Highway, when a speeding bus rammed into the victim, Nitish Kumar Chandrika Sah’s auto, causing him serious head injuries. The bus driver fled the scene after the incident. On being alerted, the police arrived at the spot and rushed Sah to Sion Hospital.

Shravan Valmiki Sah, the deceased’s cousin, said that he received a call from the police, informing him about the incident. Following this, he went to the hospital, where he was told that his cousin had died while undergoing treatment.

Based on Shravan’s complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified driver under sections 106 (1) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Shravan said that when he visited the accident spot, he got to know that the bus that caused the accident belonged to Shri Ganesh Travels and was coming from the Kalina side when the incident occurred.