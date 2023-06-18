Auto driver tries to self-immolate outside CM’s house

THANE: An autorickshaw driver allegedly poured kerosene over himself and tried to set himself on fire in front of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s house at Louiswadi, Thane, on Saturday morning. A police team foiled his attempt. Thane, India - June, 17, 2023: Vinay pandye An autorickshaw driver from Thane attempted to kill himself by pouring kerosene on him in front of CM's house in Thane ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Satuday, June, 17, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

On questioning, Vinay Pandey, 42, told the police that he was not getting an autorickshaw permit due to a case booked against him a few years ago, a police officer said. Frustrated, Pande decided to take the extreme step, the officer added.

Vijay Mutadak, police inspector at Wagle police station, said Pandey was a worker with the undivided Shiv Sena and now owes his allegiance to the Shinde faction.

“A few years ago, he took part in an agitation organised by the party following which he was booked in a criminal case. Pandey believes that because of the case, the transport department is not issuing him a permit,” Mutadak said.

Later, Pandey told reporters, “I apologise for trying to die by suicide. My financial condition has worsened, and I am not getting an autorickshaw permit. This is my problem, and no one provoked me to take this step. This was out of frustration. Party workers are now trying to help me.”

No case has been registered against him, Mutadak said. Pandey lives with his family at Indira Nagar in Thane.