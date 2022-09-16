Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Auto taxi unions demand welfare association for drivers’ benefit

Auto taxi unions demand welfare association for drivers’ benefit

Published on Sep 16, 2022 08:15 PM IST

Mumbai, India - 2 Sept. 2015 : The black and yellow taxi observes strike against uber and ola cabs, The strike continues for the second day. All the taxi drivers line up at CST international airport, Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, September 2, 2015. (Photo by Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Mumbai auto taximen’s union have put forth some additional demands for the welfare and benefit of the auto and taxi drivers in the city. While the government is contemplating the auto taxi fare hike, the union has requested another meeting to discuss the issues that are affecting their livelihood.

“As the daily passengers or the income earned daily for none of us have reached the pre-covid levels, there are certain demands if met we can be in better circumstances. This includes setting up a welfare association that will not only help provide pension and accident insurance but also a security cover of 10 lakh.

Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region many vehicles are plying illegally. A special squad in each district will help keep a strict eye over such vehicles,” said Shashank Rao, president, Mumbai auto rickshaw and taximen’s union.

Similarly, those who are unable to pay the EMI after purchasing their autos should be given some concession as many are still functioning under losses. “There are some agencies that call and threaten the drivers to pay at the earliest; some measures to avoid such situations must be taken. We have also put forth the demand for a 40% subsidy in CNG prices for public transport,” added Rao. After the fare hike issue is granted, the union will approach these additional demands.

