‘Auto-matic’ support pours in for Shinde
Auto rickshaw drivers gathered in Thane to show support for chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, in light of Uddhav Thackeray’s three-wheeler jibe at Shinde on Tuesday.
Uddhav Thackeray, the former chief minister and Shiv Sena chief, made a comment referring to Shinde’s early days, when he earned a living driving an auto rickshaw.
“Me rickshawala, me mukhyamantri” (I am the auto driver, I am the Chief Minister), read the slogan on the banners, stickers and t-shirts that were displayed by the auto drivers. The banner was put up in front of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters, and the drivers had also stuck stickers with the above slogan on their vehicles.
“We are proud that Eknath Shinde is the chief minister of the state. Since he has been an auto driver, he knows the problems we face. The fuel prices are high, and hopefully, he will make efforts to reduce them,” said Satish Gavkar (40), an auto driver.
On Tuesday, Thackeray said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used to call the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-led state government a three-wheeler government, but now the person who drove the three-wheeler (Eknath Shinde) has taken over the state’s top post.
“Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes (car)... because this is a government of the common man,” retorted Shinde in a tweet on Wednesday in Marathi, apparently referring to his rebellion that led to the fall of Thackeray’s government.
-
GST on non-branded edibles set to hit kitchen budgets
Kitchen budgets have already started going awry as prices of main items have seen around 5 to 10% hike in rates. The rates of kali urad have shot up from Rs 73 t0 Rs 80 per kg , hari urad has gone up from Rs 106 to Rs 130, chana dal has gone up from Rs 51 to Rs 53 and sugar from Rs 38 to Rs 40.
-
PM inaugurates Akshaya Patra’s new kitchen in Kashi
VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Akshaya Patra Foundation's new kitchen here in the presence of UP Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The state-of-the-art centralised kitchen supported by Westbridge Capital is spread over an area of three acres. It is Akshaya Patra's 62nd kitchen in the country and fifth in Uttar Pradesh. The event was presided over by Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman, Akshaya Patra and Chanchalapathi Dasa, vice-chairman.
-
PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand e-way on July 16 now
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway on July 16, said UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority in a tweet. Uttar Pradesh will have an operational network of 1,225 km of expressways when the Prime Minister opens the Bundelkhand Expressway. It will be the sixth expressway in Uttar Pradesh. In the coming years, Uttar Pradesh will have 13 expressways with operational network of 3,200 km.
-
Three held for priest’s murder in UP’s Prayagraj
Prayagraj police arrested three priests in connection with murder of another priest who was shot dead in a dispute over 'yajmani' (pilgrim client) at Sachha Baba Nagar in Naini area on Tuesday afternoon. Police also recovered the two double barrel guns used in the crime. On their confession, police recovered two guns, five live ammunition and two empty cartridges. On Tuesday, they again had an altercation with Ashish Tiwari and his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar.
-
After U.P. poll rout, BSP makes bid to regain Dalit base
After facing debacle in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party has again started banking on Dalit community while trying to win support of Muslims with an eye on the next general election. These leaders, including Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Akhilesh Ambedkar, Sudhir Bharti, Rajkumar Gautam, Madan Ram and Vijay Pratap, have been given important positions.
