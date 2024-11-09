Baba Siddique murder: Cops to examine Anmol Bishnoi’s call to man who fired outside Salman Khan’s house

Mumbai: Police will analyse the audio clip of a conversation between jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol and an accused in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Bandra to verify his involvement in the Baba Siddique murder case. Anmol Bishnoi (left), the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (right),

The special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court allowed the police’s plea, directing the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory to provide the audio clip of a call between Bishnoi and Vicky Gupta, the alleged shooter arrested in the firing case.

The Bishnoi brothers are wanted accused in the firing incident outside the actor’s residence, Galaxy Apartment, on the morning of April 14.

Police had submitted before MCOCA judge BD Shelke that they needed a soft copy of the conversation to find out about Anmol’s involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan’s office in Bandra on October 12. The police have arrested 16 people in the case so far.

The prosecution informed the court that Vikas Gupta was in contact with Anmol Bishnoi through the ‘Signal’ app and claimed that the accused had sent an audio clip of the conversation to his brother Sonukumar Gupta.

It said that the police seized Sonukumar’s mobile phone, which had a recording of the audio clip, and sent it to the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory (DFSL) for examination. The DFSL extracted and analysed data from the mobile phone and preserved a soft copy of the clip, the prosecution said, urging the court to direct the lab to provide a soft copy of the conversation in a pen drive.