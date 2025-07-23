Mumbai: A victim of the blast that took place in a house in Bandra last Friday, Rehana Ansari, 65, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning in KEM Hospital. She was in the house along with her husband, Mohammed Ansari, 68, where the LPG cycling gas had leaked, resulting in a blast. Both of them sustained 50-60% burns. Bandra cylinder blast: 65-year-old woman dies

After Rehana’s death, Mohammed was shifted to Kasturba hospital to an isolated ward for cases of fire injuries, for better treatment.

A senior doctor from KEM said, “When Rehana was brought in, she had 60% burn injuries on her body, mainly limbs and face. Her respiratory tract was also severely burned, and we had to put her on a ventilator. Due to complications with her respiratory tract, she passed away at 4 am on Tuesday. Her husband had also sustained 60 percent burn injuries, but the condition of his respiratory tract is much better, with not much damage.”