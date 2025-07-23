Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bandra cylinder blast: 65-year-old woman dies

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 07:58 am IST

She was in the house along with her husband where the LPG cycling gas had leaked, resulting in a blast. Both of them sustained 50-60% burns

Mumbai: A victim of the blast that took place in a house in Bandra last Friday, Rehana Ansari, 65, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning in KEM Hospital. She was in the house along with her husband, Mohammed Ansari, 68, where the LPG cycling gas had leaked, resulting in a blast. Both of them sustained 50-60% burns.

Bandra cylinder blast: 65-year-old woman dies
Bandra cylinder blast: 65-year-old woman dies

After Rehana’s death, Mohammed was shifted to Kasturba hospital to an isolated ward for cases of fire injuries, for better treatment.

A senior doctor from KEM said, “When Rehana was brought in, she had 60% burn injuries on her body, mainly limbs and face. Her respiratory tract was also severely burned, and we had to put her on a ventilator. Due to complications with her respiratory tract, she passed away at 4 am on Tuesday. Her husband had also sustained 60 percent burn injuries, but the condition of his respiratory tract is much better, with not much damage.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Bandra cylinder blast: 65-year-old woman dies
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On