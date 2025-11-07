MUMBAI: Bandra West will soon have a state-of-the-art sports complex that’s accessible to the public, local MLA and cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar announced on Thursday. Bandra West to get a new, accessible sports complex: Shelar

The decision was taken during a review meeting convened by Shelar with civic officials from the H West ward regarding development work in the area. Ongoing and proposed projects were discussed during the meeting, with a focus on key infrastructure improvements, officials said.

Dinesh Pallewad, assistant commissioner of the H West ward, told HT that the sports facility, on the lines of the Andheri Sports Complex, will come up on two playground plots on Shirley Rajan Road, near Carter Road, in Bandra West.

“The process to acquire the two plots, which have a playground reservation, is ongoing. Within one and a half months, the acquisition process will be done. The design plan will be finalised after acquisition,” Pallewad said.

In a post on X, Shelar stated that the government wants to develop a modern sports facility that’s accessible to the public. “Recognising that existing clubs and gymkhanas charge high fees while offering limited access, directives were issued to acquire two plots adjoining Carter Road, with land acquisition expected to be completed within a month. Design and verification processes for the new facility are also being expedited to provide residents with a state-of-the-art sports complex.”

Another major concern highlighted during the meeting was the reduced efficiency of drains due to the Mumbai Coastal Road and Bandra–Worli Sea Link projects. “As a result, reconstruction of stormwater drains in the Carter Road and Gazdar Bandh areas has been scheduled to commence within a month to mitigate flooding risks and improve water management,” stated Shelar.

Traffic management, too, remains a key focus, particularly at the congested Santacruz junction, where traffic signals will be installed and monitored. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will carry out repairs and beautification of footpaths, drains, and utilities damaged during metro construction on the arterial Swami Vivekanand Road between Mahim Causeway and Juhu, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will complete the remaining 4.5-km stretch with the same quality standards, Shelar added.

In addition, beautification and repairs around the Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra metro stations are planned, including the removal or relocation of stalls that obstruct traffic, the BJP minister said.

Roads and civic amenities are also receiving attention, with cement concretisation prioritised and pothole-free repairs scheduled after receiving the go-ahead from the traffic department. Patwardhan Park in Khar will be beautified, with work to start within one and a half months, the MLA stated.

The municipal veterinary hospital in Khar will be reconstructed into a ground-plus-four-storey facility, with operations expected to commence within two months. Market redevelopment plans are also underway in Khar and Santacruz, with legal issues being resolved and direct BMC involvement if required, he added.

Further directives included acquiring municipal land between 3rd Road and 1st Road in Khar for public welfare, forming a committee to improve household waste segregation and collection, increasing the number of dumpers and contractor vehicles, and hiring drivers as needed. Action against unauthorised stalls and encroachments will be intensified with additional manpower and vehicles. Healthcare services in the ward, including at Khar Diagnostic Centre, Guru Nanak Dispensary, and Shirley Village Dispensary, will ensure adequate staffing within a month, the minister stated.

Finally, proposals for a road near Santacruz Daulat Nagar, in front of Riddhi-Siddhi, and an SRA project have been fast-tracked for approval, with repairs to begin using savings from existing contractor budgets, ensuring timely delivery of improved infrastructure for H-West ward residents, Shelar added.