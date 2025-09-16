Banjara community holds two big rallies, Munde demands panel to grant them ST status

Mumbai: The Banjara community intensified its campaign for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status on Monday by holding two rallies, in Beed and Jalna, with thousands of people in attendance. This was the first time the community’s members had gathered in such large numbers to support their cause. Jalna: An aerial view of Banjara community protest demanding inclusion in the ST category, in Jalna, Maharashtra, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_15_2025_000405B) (PTI)

With local body elections due soon, several politicians from across the political spectrum also endorsed the community’s demand and participated in the protests. Former minister and NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde, who had already extended his support to the Banjaras, demanded that the state government form a committee to give the community ST status.

The Banjara community has been demanding inclusion in the ST category after the Maharashtra government accepted the Hyderabad Gazette, issued in 1918, as a valid document to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas in Marathwada. Kunbis qualify for reservation under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota. The Banjaras claim that the same gazette considers them STs, and their community members in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh get reservation benefits under the ST quota based on this.

After the Maratha community was successful in pressing for its reservation demands following an agitation in Mumbai earlier this month, the Banjaras are now trying to put pressure on the government in a similar manner. On Monday, the community held a rally in Beed from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk to the collector’s office. Those leading the march handed over a memorandum to the collector requesting the government to accept their demand.

The Banjara community is part of Vimukt Jati (Denotified Tribes) in the state and gets 3% reservation in education and government jobs. If their demand for ST status is approved, their quota will be increased by 4%, as STs get 7% reservation.

“The state government should appoint a committee to give ST status to the Banjara community as they are part of the ST segment in many states, including Rajasthan and Telangana,” said Munde, who had written a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis last week with the same demand.

Munde, an OBC leader from Beed, declared that the struggle will go on until the Banjara community gets ST status. “I will always support their demand,” said the NCP MLA, who was forced to resign as a state minister in March after his close aide, Walmik Karad, was arrested as a prime accused in the brutal murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Congress MLA Rajesh Rathod, who participated in the rally at Jalna, said that since the Hyderabad Gazette recognises the Banjara community as STs, the state government should start issuing tribal certificates to them at the earliest by promulgating an ordinance. “Marathwada and Vidarbha were part of the Nizam rule, which recognised Banjaras as tribals. Thus, they are eligible to get ST status,” he said.

The Mahayuti government is treading cautiously on the matter. Reacting to the Banjaras’ protests, state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government is ready to discuss the demands with the community leaders. “Communities do make demands to bring justice for them, but there are rules and laws for granting reservation. In this case, we will have to send it to the Centre for approval, as it is directly related to the central government,” Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, the Banjaras also found a supporter in Manoj Jarange-Patil, the face of the Maratha quota stir. “Banjaras are a hardworking community and should be included in the ST category if the Hyderabad Gazette has recognised them as ST,” Jarange-Patil told news channel TV9 Marathi.