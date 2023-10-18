Bawankule mocks UBT exec body, says no one-upmanship with Shinde

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Oct. 17, 2023:Maharashtra State BJP President and MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule during "Mission Mahavijay 2024" at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has mocked the latest rejig of the Shiv Sena (UBT) executive body stating it does not have representations from various regions, as there are no leaders left in the party.

Bawankule who was in Navi Mumbai during the tour of Thane Lok Sabha area, a Shinde stronghold, denied any rift or competition with the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena in its stronghold. He said the sole objective is to ensure victory of the alliance candidate.

Bawankule met residents in the city as a part of his party’s Maha Vijay Sankalp. A total of 3.5 lakh people will be met by the party leaders all over the State, for which `party warriors’ have been appointed.

Expressing confidence that PM Narendra Modi will be at the helm again after the Lok Sabha elections next year, Bawankule said, “We are confident that our alliance will win 45+ seats under Modi’s leadership. The response that we are getting from the people during the tour here under BJP leader Ganesh Naik’s leadership and also our tour in Thane, proves it as they are all rooting for Modi as PM again.”

Explained Bawankule, “We are pleased that the bhoomipujan of projects like metro, roads etc. performed by Modi at the time of Fadnavis government have also been inaugurated by him now. This is the first time that the same government is doing both. Modi’s travels are all about development and we are going to the people on the basis of the work done by him in 9 years.”

Targeting Uddhav Thackeray, Bawankule said, “He is left with a depleted Shiv Sena. His recently announced executive body does not have representations from several areas including Vidarbha, Marathwada or north Maharashtra. The reason is that there is no one left with him as all top leaders have left him. Whom will he give the post to?”

He claimed, “The posts have been given to only those who move around Matoshree.”

Rejecting SS UBT claims of MLAs contacting them to return he said, “They are saying this only to keep their existing flock together. As elections near, more people will join Shinde and our party and everyone will repose their trust in Modi.”

On the BJP show of strength in Shinde’s stronghold amidst reports of Shinde group not ready to give up its claim in the area, he said, “There is no one-upmanship amongst us. The sole objective is to ensure victory of our alliance candidate. Irrespective of which alliance partner candidate, our Thane MP will be elected with the biggest margin in the State.”

He reiterated, “The central parliamentary board, the 11 alliance parties along with Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fanavis and Ajit Pawar will decide the candidates. It will be BJP’s responsibility to support the friendly party candidate and ensure their victory in elections to 48 Lok Sabha and 288 assembly seats. Whoever gets whichever seat, we should win 100%.”

Dismissing Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetty’s statement that Shinde should hand over rein to Ajit Pawar, he said, “He can say what he wants to. However, it is a fact that Shinde is the chief minister of the State and he has the rights of a CM and is the leader. Shetty is making the suggestions from outside. How right is it?”

