Beed, Parbhani deaths: My government believes in action, not tragedy tourism, says Fadnavis

NAGPUR: Days after Opposition leaders such as Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi visited Beed and Parbhani after the murder of a sarpanch and the custodial death of an aspiring lawyer, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government’s response and actions were more important than symbolic visits. “I do not believe in promoting tragedy tourism,” he said. Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule addresses a press conference, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_25_2024_000172B) (PTI)

In his first comprehensive media interaction in Nagpur since taking the oath as chief minister earlier this month, Fadnavis addressed questions about both the controversial incidents, which occurred shortly after he assumed office. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had criticised Fadnavis for not visiting the districts after the incidents.

“Both incidents are extremely serious. What matters is the swift action taken by my government. While I was occupied with the winter session, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited the victims’ families,” said Fadnavis.

The chief minister highlighted the historic mandate received by the Mahayuti government in the recently concluded assembly elections and acknowledged the public’s heightened expectations. “With my constructive politics, I am prepared for all challenges. We will deliver on our promises and work for the state’s overall and balanced development,” he said.

Reflecting on his leadership, Fadnavis noted how he had grown as a leader since first becoming chief minister in 2014. “During my first term as CM, I overcame initial apprehensions about my inexperience. In the last two and a half years as deputy CM, managing key portfolios like home and energy, I gained substantial expertise.”

Fadnavis, who continues to hold the home and energy portfolios in the new state Cabinet, revealed a 25-year roadmap for the energy sector, promising stable or reduced power tariffs. The state government plans to provide solar energy facilities in houses provided to underprivileged people under various schemes. “We will also explore how we could provide low-rate energy to customers,” he said. He also emphasised completing irrigation projects and six river-linking initiatives to boost Maharashtra’s economy.

Responding to a question on the Naxalism issue, Fadnavis said left-wing extremism is at an all-time low in Maoist-infested Gadchiroli. “Usually, the chief minister does not keep any specific responsibilities of any district. However, I must say that I am keen to be the Gadchiroli district’s guardian minister,” he said, adding that he envisioned Gadchiroli becoming a mining and steel production hub.

Addressing concerns over rising cybercrimes in the state, Fadnavis announced an integrated approach combining cyber and digital platforms to tackle new-age challenges.

Fadnavis also dismissed the Congress’s accusation that Union home minister Amit Shah had disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar as baseless. “Congress has historically undermined Ambedkar. Instead of apologising for their past actions, they are now fabricating narratives to target BJP leaders who have honoured Ambedkar’s legacy,” he said.