BEST conductor hit with paver block in road rage

MUMBAI: In an incident of road rage, a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus conductor was allegedly hit with a paver block at Malad bus depot in the early hours of Friday. HT Image

According to Bangur Nagar police, the incident happened when a route no 79 bus, which transits between Santacruz and Gorai depot, came to Malad bus depot at around 12.30am on Friday. Soon after, a rider parked his two-wheeler in front of the bus.

When conductor Amit Chavan, 29, asked the scooterist to move his vehicle, he started abusing him, the police said.

In his complaint, Chavan said, “The accused charged at the bus driver, Ganshyam Singh, 24, and abused him for not giving them space to drive through. When we confronted the accused, a few of his friends joined him.”

When Chavan started recording the incident on his mobile phone, it irked the accused. “One of the accused threw a paver block at me. When they noticed blood oozing out of my head, they panicked,” Chavan said. The accused fled the scene after locals had started gathering.

“We are analysing CCTV camera footage to identify and track the accused,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.