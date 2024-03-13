BEST bus crushes 73-year-old to death, drags her for over 50 meters

MUMBAI: A 73-year-old woman was crushed to death by a BEST bus in Chembur on Tuesday. Police said the bus hit the deceased, Madhu Bhatia, when she was crossing the road. The driver, however, continued his course and the woman was crushed under the wheel and was dragged for over 50 meters. HT Image

According to the police, Bhatia was staying alone in Maitri Park in Chembur. The incident occurred around 10am on Tuesday when she was crossing the road near Chembur Naka and the bus hit her from the front, said a police officer.

“The bus did not stop after hitting her. Bhatia came under the bus and was dragged around 50 meters and was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus and her body parts were scattered along the road,” said senior inspector Nagraj Majage of the Chembur police station.

After noticing the incident, some passersby and people standing in the bus raised an alarm after which the driver eventually stopped the bus. The police were informed about the incident. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and scattered body parts of the woman were collected and sent to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

“We found her Aadhar card in her bag and after enquiring in the area her brother’s son was informed about the incident. We have recorded the statement of her brother’s son, Siddharth who lives in Chembur but he was also not aware that at the time of the incident where the deceased was headed,” the officer added.

The Chembur police have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the bus driver Harish Eknath Lad, 31. The driver has been arrested.