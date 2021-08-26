BEST buses in Mumbai see dip in travellers; to start feeder services from Sept 1

With local train services resuming for the fully vaccinated general public from August 15, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has witnessed a decrease in the number of passengers travelling by its buses.

Between August 9 and August 13, nearly 1.18 crore passengers commuted by BEST buses in the city. Between August 15 and August 23, nearly 1 crore passengers travelled by the BEST buses. On an average, nearly 2.4 million passengers travel by the BEST buses daily. With the decrease in the number of passengers, the BEST has decided to introduce additional buses on feeder routes from September 1.

“We will operate buses on more feeder routes in the city. The buses will be operated mostly from suburban railway stations to carry passengers. There has been a decrease in the number of BEST commuters which is why buses will be introduced on feeder routes as opposed to longer routes in the city,” said a senior BEST official.

The local trains were suspended for the general public on April 15 after the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, but the BEST buses were operational. However, restrictions on movement of general public were imposed and the buses were used majorly for transportation of employees working in essential services. The BEST resumed its bus services for general public from June 7.