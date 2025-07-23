BEST commuters irked, app cabbies upset, city’s transport in sorry state

MUMBAI: Mumbai, India - July 22, 2025: With a depleted fleet of BEST, there are around 100 buses belonging to a wet lease operator lying unused at Anik Depot in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

A crucial part of the city’s public transport system is on the verge of becoming paralysed, with driver unions of app-based cabs planning a second strike. On the other hand, organisations backing passengers of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking threatening protests shows the transport body’s functioning in a poor light. In a meeting between driver unions on Tuesday, the possibility of a massive protest was discussed any day after July 29. Likewise, different passenger associations have threatened to protest outside 27 BEST depots on August 7.

Four days after temporarily withdrawing their protest, the aggregator unions have decided on a large-scale protest as they are unhappy with the state government’s “meek response” to their demands.

On Tuesday, members of Maharashtra Gig Workers Forum (MGWF) – which represents drivers of app-based cabs and two- and three-wheelers, and courier partners -- who have been on a hunger strike for nearly five days, met officials from the state transport department. People in the know have said, the government also held meetings with representatives of Uber, Ola and Rapido to resolve the many festering problems with the driver partners who are protesting across the state.

“In our first meeting, held on July 14, officials from the transport department had assured us a written submission accepting our demand for fare charts similar to kaali peeli taxis and autos. We had told them that written assurance should come by July 22, failing which we will go on a bigger protest across the state. The drivers and their families are struggling to make ends meet. We are waiting for another round of meetings now,” said Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, president, MGWF.

There are 13 similar unions who are demanding the implementation of the Aggregator Policy (which puts focus on uniform fare structure, penalties over cancellation, car-pooling guidelines, hike in drivers’ fee, etc) for app-based cabs. Some union leaders took the issue to transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on July 14, asking him to step in. “The minister had asked us to wait for 15 days which we will. However, we have not seen much support from the transport department yet. If the government doesn’t respond positively to our demands, all drivers and their families will march to the chief minister’s office,” said Prashant Sawardekar, president of Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers. “We are seeking participation from other unions as well.”

Today, an app-based taxi driver earns ₹8-12 per kilometre; in addition to paying taxes and giving up 20-30% to the aggregator for each trip, underscored Sawardekar. According to sources in the union, if their demands are not met, the drivers are threatening to line up their vehicles on roads and block traffic.

Although Ola and Uber have resumed their services, after a five-day protest, the availability of cabs on the platforms are few with long wait periods and expensive rides.

On August 7, more than 10 passenger associations and public organisations are planning to protest against BEST – the day when the transport undertaking celebrates its annual day called ‘BEST Divas’.

Passengers are riled by a depleted bus fleet, over-dependence on wet lease bus operators, shrunk bus routes, recent fare hike, monetisation of bus depots and other assets, etc. Jagnarayan Kahar, member of Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi, a forum of citizens who use the service regularly, said members of 14 different associations will protest outside 27 BEST depots on this day. “A memorandum will be submitted to depot managers. It is an obligation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to cover any losses incurred and provide funds to the BEST undertaking,” said Kahar.

A BEST official said, the transport utility operates 2,661 buses of which merely 430 are owned by the undertaking. It defies an MoU between the transport utility and BEST unions, signed in 2019, which requires BEST to have 3,337 buses in its own fleet.

BEST has already lost over 350 buses after a couple of wet lease operators halted operations in the last two years. Nearly 100 buses of one of the wet lease operators are lying at Anik Depot covered with vegetation. It is precious BEST real estate. A senior BEST official told HT, last week this was communicated to one of the wet lease operators, who “asked us to assign a concerned person from BEST to facilitate a takeover of the assets, which we have permitted”.

Transport expert A V Shenoy said, “BEST should have turned to legal channels and found a way to use the buses dumped at the depot. Over the years, BEST curtailed several routes, but recently owing to public pressure reinstated route number 1 (Colaba-Bandra Reclamation). Also, the wait period for buses is 15-30 minutes due to paucity of buses.”