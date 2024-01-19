Mumbai: Several passengers who take the BEST’s swanky-looking AC double-decker buses for their daily commute have complained about its non-functioning route indicators which is creating confusion at the bus stops. BEST officials use chalks to write down route numbers on buses with defunct indicators

In order to temporarily solve this issue, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come up with a jugaad to scribble bus route numbers with chalks, which was once done in the non-AC double-decker buses.

According to BEST officials, for the past few days now, the indicator boards on the front and back sides of their Switch-make AC double-decker e-buses haven’t functioning. “There are currently at least 3-4 buses at any given time whose indicators are switched off due to technical faults. We have informed the manufacturer to get these rectified as the faults are recurring,” said a BEST official.

Officials from BEST Undertaking confirmed that indicators are repaired but still face glitches. “So we are forced to use chalk to write the bus route number on these buses. We have been informed that the issue will be sorted soon,” added the BEST official.

As chalk is used to write down bus routes, passengers are unable to know the bus number until it halts at the bus stop. Even conductors are facing difficulties as they issue bus tickets while standing on the road and with the display screen not working, they don’t know the bus route for which tickets need to be issued.

BEST procured new AC double-decker e-buses at a cost of around ₹6 crore each. “However, the undertaking is resorting to scribbling bus routes. They should seek an explanation from the manufacturer as these are new buses being added to the fleet,” said Ravi Raja, former BEST committee member.

When asked for the reason behind this failure, Switch Mobility did not send a written response. Sources however said the fault existed in only one bus and internal inspections are being undertaken.

Over the last two days, HT found at least 3-4 such buses whose indicators weren’t functioning while buses continued to ferry passengers.

At present out of the total 1,254 buses in the BEST fleet, 47 AC double-decker e-buses provided by Switch are operational in South Mumbai and suburbs routes of CSMT, Churchgate, Backbay, Gateway of India, Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri (E), Seepz etc.