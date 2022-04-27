BEST plans premium services with dedicated fleet of 200 luxury buses
MUMBAI: Commuters who travel in buses can now enjoy a luxury ride to their destination as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to launch its premium services by the year-end. Passengers will be able to book seats in the 200 luxury BEST buses reserved for premium users.
To cater to office goers, the premium buses will be introduced on busy routes such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Hiranandani and South Mumbai, among others.
In the first phase, the BEST will procure 200 luxury buses. Besides, a mobile application will be launched by the year-end to enable passengers to reserve seats on the buses at a particular time, officials said.
In the second phase, 2,000 luxury buses will be procured by 2024.
“We are working on introducing the luxury bus services by the end of this year. The bus services will be majorly operated during the peak hours on office routes. We are aiming to attract the office crowd that travels by private vehicles,” said Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST.
The fares of the premium bus service have not yet been finalised, but BEST officials have stated that it will be cheaper than mobile application based cabs and private buses.
“Our focus is to increase passengers and we will offer them the choice of premium buses at affordable fares. The fares have not been decided but will be cheaper than the app-based cabs and private buses,” said a senior BEST official.
Meanwhile, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) launched by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday will soon be integrated with metro services of metro 2A and metro 7 along with suburban railway services.
“As metro 2A and metro 7 start accepting digital payments, the NCMC cards can be used on the metro railway line. The card can be used across India on public transport that is NCMC compliant. We are also working to introduce it in autorickshaws and taxis in the city,” added Chandra.
The BEST will also be starting 24/7 bus services for passengers travelling from the city’s international and domestic airports from May 1.
All about BEST’s premium bus services:
— BEST will procure 200 premium luxury buses by year-end
— A mobile app will be launched to allow passengers to select bus seats
— The application will later be integrated with the BEST Chalo Card
— Premium buses will be operated majorly during peak hours at select busy routes
— Fares are likely to be cheaper than app-based cabs and private buses
— BEST will procure 2,000 premium buses by 2024
