BEST readies 400 buses for monsoon
With predictions of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Iqbal Singh Chahal, municipal commissioner, on Thursday, said that an alternate arrangement of buses has been made to facilitate uninterrupted public transport services in case there is any disruption in the railway movement.
An emergency management meeting, chaired by Chahal, was held on Thursday afternoon to chalk out possible precautionary measures against adverse weather events that could occur during the monsoons.
Chahal said that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has kept 400 buses, from its fleet of 3,000, on standby so that they can be deployed from several points in the city if railway services get disrupted. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will also be providing 11 buses for emergency use.
Senior officials said that an average of 12-15 buses will be kept on standby in each municipal ward for the entire monsoon.
“If railway services get disrupted, these buses will pick up stranded commuters from railway stations and drop them at their nearest location,” said an official. “These buses will operate in batches and the routes will be decided at the time of incident, depending on requirements,” the official added. Officials also said that ward officers have been issued directives to keep a track of available buses in their areas and have been ordered to carry out mock-drills so that passengers know what to do during a disruption of usual services.
During the meeting Chahal has also asserted that all the dilapidated buildings that are currently occupied by tenants should be uninhabited immediately.
“The civic administration will be arranging temporary accommodation for residents living in these dangerous structures by the end of September. Till then, ward officers have been instructed to arrange accommodation in available BMC facilities like community halls and schools,” said an official.
Keeping in mind the pothole related complaints, Chahal has also ordered the ward officers to ensure all the pothole complaints are attended to within 24 hours of being lodged.
-
Will admit 30% more students to reserved seats under CUET, says Delhi University V-C
Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said the university will admit 30% extra students to seats reserved for SC/ST (Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe) aspirants, during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling, so as to ensure that these seats do not remain vacant till the last round of admissions. He added that 20% extra seats will be added in the OBC (Other Backward Classes) and general category as well.
-
Delhi environment minister reviews govt’s mega plantation drive
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday reviewed the Delhi government's mega-plantation drive 'Van Mahotsav', which began on July 11, announcing that it will culminate at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 24 with over 100,000 saplings to be planted on the day. Rai said of the 3.5 million saplings to be planted across Delhi this year, around one million were being planted across Delhi as part of Van Mahotsav.
-
Real estate agent arrested for illegally taking over Gehna Vashist’s Malad flat
Mumbai: The police on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly forging documents and taking over the Malad west residence of actress Gehna Vashist aka Vandana Tiwari. The police are now on the lookout for three of his accomplices -- Sujata Shetty, Ruksana Ansari and Shoaib Ansari -- who allegedly forged the documents of pertaining to the MHADA flat worth ₹60 lakh and took it over.
-
5,480 patients waiting for organ transplantation at PGIMER
Over 5,480 patients are in the waiting list for organ transplantation at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. As per estimated figures shared by the institute, as many as 2,726 patients suffering from renal failure (kidney failure) are waiting for transplantation. Besides, around 2,700 patients are waiting for cornea, 40 for pancreas and 20 for liver transplantations.
-
Delhi govt marks four years of happiness curriculum
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday kicked off a fortnightly 'Happiness Utsav' to mark four years of the introduction of the happiness curriculum in government schools. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the curriculum has changed students' learning experience for the better. Lauding the effort of the Delhi government, Das said that the happiness curriculum was allowing children to lead happier lives. “The Delhi government is teaching children to be happy through the happiness curriculum,” Sisodia added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics