Fake screen showing inflated Uber fare latest scam to hit Mumbai commuters

Mumbai: The next time your Uber driver shows you the fare on their phone after your trip ends, make sure to crosscheck it with the amount mentioned on your app. The ride-hailing platform has discovered a likely fake-fare scam, where drivers are purportedly showing passengers a higher fare. A picture taken on April 11, 2019 shows the global ride-hailing giant, Uber application on a smart phone in Cologne. (Photo by Oliver Berg / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (AFP)

The extent of this scam is unknown yet, as Uber is still gauging the number of complaints, but industry sources said they’re few and far between. However, this could be because passengers aren’t aware of what’s happening and might not have realised they’re being cheated.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The alleged modus operandi involves Uber drivers using altered images or “fake screens” that look similar to the Uber app interface to show passengers inflated fares.

“The amount displayed on the fake bill on the screen is higher than the initial amount displayed at the time of booking. What we understand is that after ending the trip, a screenshot of a higher fare is shown, which is then paid up by the unwary passenger. In one of the cases, the amount displayed was almost double the [actual fare] amount, which is how this fake fare scam came forward,” said an executive from Uber, who requested anonymity.

Uber has received a few such complaints from Bengaluru and Delhi, and is also monitoring other cities. In the first reported case, a passenger in Bengaluru was charged almost double the actual fare. In cases where the passengers realise what is happening, the drivers usually coerce them to pay saying they are “poor” and ask them to claim a refund from Uber, sources said. However, the aggregator usually refunds the actual amount shown on the app, thereby causing a loss to the passenger.

An Uber spokesperson said that any attempt to modify bills or overcharge riders is against its guidelines. “We have created an in-app help node for riders to report the drivers in case of such incidents. Our support team provides assistance to riders in case they wish to pursue legal action against a driver. We also regularly educate drivers that there are penalties in case they violate our community guidelines. Any driver found to be involved in fraudulent activity can have their access to Uber app removed and may never be allowed to drive with Uber in the future,” the Uber spokesperson added.

Sources said Uber’s customer care executives have been directed to call passengers who say they were overcharged and take details. The passengers are refunded after a thorough investigation.

Cab aggregator drivers’ unions said drivers are forced to opt for such methods to earn more due to rising commissions. “Over the years, the charges paid to Uber [by drivers] have risen from 8%-10% to almost 40%-43%. Plus, there are other taxes. The aggregator operators have also tied up with third-party contractors who are running their vehicles on roads, which is affecting normal drivers,” said a member of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, a union for cab aggregator drivers.

Meanwhile, industry experts said that large giants like Uber should be proactive in detecting such cases. “There have been other forms of wrongly charging passengers in the past, where the drivers turn off their internet connection from the phone after accepting the ride. Then, they ask the passengers to pay the amount as displayed on their app. Also, there have been cases where the drivers fix their own deal for taking a passenger after asking them to cancel the ride,” said Sudhir Borge, a transportation expert and member of the Maharashtra Vahatuk Sangh.