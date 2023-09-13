Bhide visits activist, praises CM and Dy CMs for their resolve on reservation for Marathas

MUMBAI: Controversial right wing leader Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide visited Manoj Jarange-Patil on Tuesday at Antarwali-Sarathi village, raising many eyebrows in political circles. Not so long ago, Bhide’s derogatory remarks against national icons such as Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule had generated controversy. (FILE PHOTO)Sangli, India - Dec. 15, 2013:Sambhaji Bhide ( Guruji) in Sangli.(PHOTO BY UDAY DEOLEKAR/HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against him in Amravati and Nashik.

On Tuesday, Bhide urged the Maratha activist to call off his hunger strike and praised chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for their resolve to give reservation to a section of the community. He said that he would stand by Jarange-Patil and ensure the government sticks to its word.

“While fighting a battle sometimes it is necessary to move backwards to ensure victory. Jarange-Patil should continue his battle but call off his hunger strike,” Bhide said.

The activist noted that this was the first time Bhide had supported “our agitation” and said, “I am feeling blessed by his gesture. There is no doubt in my mind that this agitation will be successful.”

Bhide is synonymous with controversies. He had stirred the pot in June 2018 by saying medicinal mangoes from his orchard had helped infertile couples bear children. Last year, he asked a lady journalist to wear a bindi on her forehead before asking him for a sound byte. Last month, he demanded that all warkaris (devotees) of Pandharpur stick to a dress code. He also said that devotees to the Vitthal temple should not be allowed entry unless they were dhoti-clad.

Commenting on Bhide’s latest move, Sachin Sawant, general secretary, Maharashtra Congress said: “Sambhaji Bhide’s intervention in this entire issue is dangerous for the community. He has misguided Maratha youths his entire life by asking them to toe the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s line. He has distorted history and has grossly damaged the Maratha community.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. ...view detail