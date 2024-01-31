Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bhiwandi cop held accepting 2 lakh bribe

Bhiwandi cop held accepting 2 lakh bribe

ByN K Gupta
Jan 31, 2024 09:56 PM IST

The Assistant Police Inspector demanded ₹5 lakh from the woman complainant to make changes in murder chargesheet which could help her son during trial

Bhiwandi:

Bhiwandi cop held accepting ₹2 lakh bribe
Bhiwandi cop held accepting 2 lakh bribe

Anti-Corruption Bureau caught an Assistant Police Inspector from Narpoli Police Station in Bhiwandi on Tuesday while taking a bribe of 2 lakh from a complainant in Bhiwandi, said an official from ACB.

The police said that API has been identified as Sharad Baban Pawar, 37, who was attached at the Narpoli police station, and earlier, he was posted at the Bhiwandi City police station.

According to the official, the complainant’s son had been arrested in the murder case and a case under 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against her son at Narpoli police station.

As per police sources, the accused Inspector Pawar demanded 5 lakh from the complainant to make a chargesheet and as well to make the accused number 5 in the chargesheet which could help the son during trial. Later, it was settled at 2 lakh from 5 lakh.

Police said that the complainant is the mother of the accused whose son was in jail under the charge of murder, approached to ACB office at Thane and lodged a complaint against Sharad Pawar. Thereafter ACB team laid a trap in the police station at his cabin on Tuesday and caught him red-handed while taking a bribe of 2 lakh.

A case was lodged under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

