Bhiwandi man booked for giving ‘triple talaq’ to his five-month-old pregnant wife

Bhiwandi A 25-year-old man, his brother and mother have been booked by the Shantinagar police in Bhiwandi after he allegedly divorced his five-month-old pregnant wife by pronouncing ‘triple talaq’, an official said on Monday.

The 22-year-old woman (name withheld) lodged a complaint on Monday, saying she married Kamruddin Fakruddin Ansari on December 1, 2018. They already have a two-and-half-year-old daughter, a police station officer said.

She alleged that her in-laws constantly harassed her over dowry and her husband demanded a vehicle along with household items she had brought from her parent’s house. She further complained that would not only beat her, but frequently harassed her both mentally and physically.

The woman, currently staying at her father’s home in the Ramnagar area of Bhiwandi, further alleged that on October 26, when she was at her in-laws-house, along with her 2.5-year-old daughter, her husband pronounced triple talaq and refused to speak to her. Later he dropped her and the daughter to her father’s home, the official said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against woman’s husband, who is a driver by profession, and his brother Sirajuddin Ansari, 35 and his mother Asbunisha Ansari, 60, under IPC Sections 498-A (cruelty) and the relevant sections of 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Assistant police inspector from Shantinagar police station Mukta Phadtare said, “Despite numerous attempts, the accused refused to take her back. Following this, the victim approached the police station and registered an FIR. We have issued them a notice, but no arrests have been made, yet.”