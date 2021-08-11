Bhiwandi murder: Third accused held; 2 more still absconding

A day after two persons were arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old Uber driver, Amrut Gave, Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan nabbed the third accused in the case.

The police recovered Gave’s decomposed body early on Wednesday morning from the trenches of Kasara Ghat. He was stabbed by five persons who had booked his cab on August 1 and threw his body in the Ghat. All the five accused fled to Uttar Pradesh. The police arrested Aman Gautam (27), Rahulkumar Gautam (24) and Dharmendra Gautam (27) while Karan Gautam (28) and Bachai Gautam (24) are still absconding.

Police inspector ST Jadhav said, “The crime was hatched by Aman with the sole purpose of stealing the car. All the five are from the same village in UP. They allegedly stabbed Gave multiple times. They threw both his body and the weapon used in the trench and escaped with the car.”

Gave was the sole breadwinner of his family that included three children and his wife. He did several odd jobs to earn a living during the lockdown, one of which was driving.

“The body was completely decomposed when we removed it from a 70-foot deep trench. It was stuck on a tree for almost nine days after the driver died. The body has been sent for post-mortem for further details. We have all the CCTV footage and other technical evidence against the accused.”

Police officials detected this case as the car was linked to a fast tag. The car owner received many alerts of tolls being deducted. He found it suspicious and informed the police.