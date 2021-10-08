Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bhiwandi resident held for trying to extort neighbour, threatening to kidnap daughter
mumbai news

Bhiwandi resident held for trying to extort neighbour, threatening to kidnap daughter

The Bhiwandi resident, using his friend to make a phone call, told the complainant that he had seen his six-year-old daughter step out to buy cold drinks and was going to kidnap her; he further tried to extort 5 lakh from Mali
Narpoli police arrest Bhiwandi resident and his friend for trying to extort his neighbour by threatening to kidnap his 6-year-old daughter. (HT FILE)
Narpoli police arrest Bhiwandi resident and his friend for trying to extort his neighbour by threatening to kidnap his 6-year-old daughter. (HT FILE)
Updated on Oct 08, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Copy Link
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane

The Narpoli police have arrested a Bhiwandi resident for allegedly trying to extort his neighbour by threatening to kidnap his six-year-old daughter. The accused made his friend make an anonymous call to threaten the victim, but landed in the police net hours after the call was made.

According to Narpoli police, the complainant, Rajendra Mali (34), is a businessman by profession and stays with his family in the Oswal Park area near Anjur Phata, Bhiwandi. The police said that around 4.55p.m. on Wednesday, Mali received a call from an unknown number.

The caller, speaking in Hindi, told Mali that he had seen his six-year-old daughter step out to buy cold drinks and was going to kidnap her, but decided against it as she was a child. He further told Mali to keep 5 lakh ready, failing which the caller threatened to hurt him and his family, and warned him against going to the police.

After consulting family members and friends, Mali approached the Narpoli police, and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons. The police obtained the Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the number from which the call was made and started scanning them.

“The number was not known to Mali but when we examined the number’s call records, we identified a number that had been frequently called. We asked Mali to check this number against his saved contacts, and it turned out to be the number of one Bharatkumar Purohit (30), who stays in the same building as Mali,” an officer with the Narpoli police said.

Purohit was immediately picked up for inquiries and after sustained questioning, confessed to having hatched the plan.

“Purohit had enlisted the aid of his friend Vinod Jhend (42), asking him to make the call to Mali. The objective was to make a fast buck. We have arrested both the accused and charged them with extortion under the Indian Penal Code. After producing them in court, we obtained their custody till Saturday,” senior police inspector Maloji Shinde, Narpoli police station said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out