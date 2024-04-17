Bhushansiha Raje Holkar, a descendent of Ahilyabai Holkar, likely to join NCP (SP)

Mumbai: After succeeding in bringing Kolhapur’s royal family member Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fold for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, NCP founder Sharad Pawar is likely to bring in another royal family member on their side. Bhushansiha Raje Holkar, a descendent of Ahilyabai Holkar, queen from Holkar dynasty of Indore, is expected to join the NCP (SP) and would be working as one of the star campaigners for the party in this election, party insiders said. Bhushansiha Raje Holkar, a descendent of Ahilyabai Holkar, queen from Holkar dynasty of Indore, is expected to join the NCP (SP) and would be working as one of the star campaigners for the party in this election, party insiders said.

If inducted he is likely to give a boost to the prospects of MVA on many seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections considering the following of Ahilyabai Holkar who is revered in the Dhangar (shephard) community in Maharashtra. This will be a significant step in the aftermath of Pawar’s attempts to rope in two influential leaders in the MVA camp came to a naught. Pawar first offered Madha Lok Sabha seat to Rashtriya Samaj Paksha chief Mahadev Jankar, a former ally of the BJP is contesting as a RSP candidate. He is now NCP candidate from Parbhani. Pawar also held talks with Uttamrao Jankar, an influential leader from Solapur but Fadnavis managed to stop the former’s exit from BJP.

Pawar recently had a meeting with Bhushansiha in Pune. The royal family member too was associated with BJP and was working as vice president, OBC morcha. Now he is in regular touch with Pawar senior and is planning to join the NCP (SP), a party insider confirmed.

Traditionally shepherds, Dhangars are spread across the state with significant presence in around six to seven Lok Sabha constituencies such as Baramati, Parbhani, Osmanabad (Dharashiv), Ahmednagar, Amravati, Solapur and Shirur among others. Dhangar community outfits claim that their population is 10% in the state.

Bhushansiha can attract the community which will help the MVA candidates in the polls, it is believed.

Ahilyabai Holkar was born in a Dhangar family in Chaundi of Ahmednagar district and was married to Khande Rao Holkar, the only son of Malhar Rao Holkar, the founder of Holkar dynasty of Indore. After her succession, she repealed a traditional law that had previously empowered the state to confiscate the property of childless widows. Ahilyabai was also considered as a great pioneer and builder of Hindu temples. She was the one who funded the reconstruction of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, who is 12th descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on Satara seat as a Congress candidate. Last year, Maharashtra saw several agitations demanding reservation for the Dhangar community. It includes a 20-day long hunger strike by two Dhangar activists in Chaundi. Dhangars enjoy 3.5% reservation in government jobs and education as a Nomadic Tribe (NT) community but believe that they deserve double the reservation quota and have been deprived from it by not making part of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category that gets 7% reservation in Maharashtra. Dhangar in Maharashtra consider themselves as ‘Dhangads’ who get reservation under ST category in many other states.