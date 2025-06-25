Bizman conned in the name acting gig for kids alongside Dhoni’s daughter

MUMBAI: A 31-year-old businessman was duped of ₹3.91 lakh by unidentified frauds who claimed they worked with Disney Kids India and said the businessman’s son and his niece had been selected to appear in a television commercial alongside Ziva Dhoni, daughter of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. The frauds asked the businessman for money on various pretexts including buying clothes for his son and niece from fashion designer Ritu Kumar. The businessman came across the advertisement during a visit to a play centre in Lower Parel. (Madhulika Mohan/ Hindustan Times)

According to the Matunga police, the complainant, Nirav Gilitwala, runs a physical vapour deposition coating unit in Bhiwandi, known as Ultra Creations, and lives in Dadar along with his wife and three-year-old son.

On June 7, when Gilitwala visited Funky Monkeys play centre in Lower Parel along with his wife, son, sister and her five-year-old daughter, he saw an advertisement seeking children for casting in advertisements of Disney Kids India.

“When he contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, the person on the other side said he was a creative director with Disney Kids India and he could get the businessman’s son and niece work in advertisements,” said an officer from Matunga police station.

The frauds shared a link with Gilitwala and asked him to upload photos and a one-minute video each of the two children, saying they were required for the purpose of audition. They later told him that his son and niece were among 20 children selected by the agency.

“The businessman was asked to pay a certain amount towards registration charges and goods and services tax (GST). Once he did so, he received a message saying both children had been selected for an advertisement for Cadbury’s Oreo biscuits and that they would be working alongside Ziva Dhoni,” the officer said.

The frauds subsequently asked for more videos of the children and informed Gilitwala that the shoot would be held over six days and the advertisement would appear on television from July 15. They also sent him a purported memorandum of understanding, which he was asked to sign and send back.

“Later, the frauds told him to pay ₹3.25 lakh towards branded clothes designed by Ritu Kumar, which would be required for the shoot,” said the police officer.

Once Gilitwala made the payment, he was asked to pay another ₹3.25 lakh towards clothes designed by Ritu Kumar. This made Gilitwala suspicious and he discussed the matter with his family, which made him realise that he had been duped.

Based on Gilitwala’s complaint, the Matunga police registered a first information report (FIR) under sections 318 (4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said police.