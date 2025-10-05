Bizman tries to flee nakabandi, injures three, including two policemen

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old businessman, while driving under the influence of alcohol, allegedly rammed his sedan into policemen, injuring two officers and a civilian, while trying to escape a police nakabandi. The Dadar police have arrested him and booked him for rash driving among other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mumbai, India. Oct 04, 2025 - Two Mumbai Police constables and one civilian were injured after a speeding car hit them during the Naka Bandi at Worli area in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Oct 04, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The police said the incident took place near the Croma Showroom at Dr Annie Besant Road in Dadar West. After the accident, the businessman, Ankit Naresh, Ravtani, a resident of Khar West, fled but was caught by police constables after a two kilometres chase along the Bandra Worli Sea-Link.

Between 1:30am and 3:30am on Saturday, the Dadar police had kept their usual nakabandi on Dr Annie Besant Road to check vehicles passing by late at night. The police had stopped another driver to check his vehicle around 2:45 am when they noticed a Honda City speeding towards Bengal Chemicals from Worli.

A police sub inspector tried to stop the vehicle, but instead of following the police instructions, Ravtani sped up, ran into the police barricades, and knocked down two police constables, Lakish Jadhav and Satish Pagre. The incident also injured Shreyas Haldankar, the other driver whose car was being inspected, said a police officer from Dadar police station. The three injured fell on the road and suffered serious injuries to their legs and hands.

The police then began pursuing Ravtani. “The beat marshals present at the nakabandi followed the vehicle on a two-wheeler, while others took the injured trio to a nearby hospital. The officers chased the sedan for around two kilometres and stopped it on the Bandra Worli Sea-Link bridge,” said the police officer.

The police said that they saw that Ravtani was drunk and took samples of his blood for testing. A police officer explained, “He runs a vehicle accessories shop at Grant Road in South Mumbai and after closing the shop he went home, picked up his friend Aman Gautam, and the two of them drank at a pub called Bar Bank in Juhu. Ravtani was so drunk that he didn’t even remember where his friend, Gautam, got down from the car. We have arrested Ravtani who was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident,” said the police officer.

The police said they have registered an offence under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety due to rash or negligent behavior) of the BNS, and under sections 184 (driving dangerously), 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs), 187 (offences relating to accident) and 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) of the Motor Vehicle Act.