MUMBAI: In a sweeping disciplinary action following widespread rebellion during the ongoing municipal corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled 113 party rebels across four cities for defying official candidates and party directives. BJP cracks whip on rebels, expels 113 across four cities over ‘anti-party activities’

The expulsions span Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur and Jalgaon, with the party taking a hard line against those who either filed nominations against official candidates or worked against the party in the polls.

In Mumbai alone, 26 rebels have been expelled, including former corporators Asavari Patil and several ward-level leaders such as Divya Dhole, Mukta Patel, Sangeeta Khutwad and Ameet Shelar. In an official communication, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Shelar said the leaders were expelled for six years for “anti-party activities”, noting that repeated warnings had failed to bring them in line.

According to party sources, as many as 56 BJP workers in Mumbai had initially filed nominations against official party candidates. While some later withdrew, 32 candidates continued to remain in the fray, triggering disciplinary action.

Notably, the expulsion list does not include Shilpa Keluskar, who defied party instructions to withdraw her nomination from Ward 173, which had been conceded to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. The BJP had written to the State Election Commission seeking cancellation of the Form A and B issued to Keluskar, but she continues to contest the election from the ward on an official party symbol.

In Nagpur, the party expelled 32 office-bearers for six years for defying party orders by either contesting the polls or working against official candidates. Those expelled include senior leaders Sunil Agarwal and Vinayak Dehankar.

Jalgaon saw the expulsion of 27 leaders, including former corporator Ranjan Sakpale, along with Kanchan Sonvane, Chetan Chaudhari and Jitendra Marathe. In Solapur, the BJP expelled 28 office-bearers, among them a former deputy mayor and four former corporators.