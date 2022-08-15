BJP did not promise CM’s post to Sena in 2019, says Eknath Shinde
In a veiled attack on Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister Eknath Shinde said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had not promised sharing of the chief ministerial position for two and half years as part of their pre-poll pact with the Sena in the run-up to the 2019 Lok sabha election. Shinde said he got confirmation on this from prime minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah.
I was told that when BJP is comfortable sharing the CM chair with me in Maharashtra and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, then why would they have any issue in sharing it (With Sena), Shinde said.
He made the statement while addressing a gathering at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar auditorium in Thane on Saturday evening. “I also asked PM Modi and Amit Shah about that promise. I was told that if Nitish Kumar in Bihar and me in Maharashtra can be appointed as chief ministers despite having fewer MLAs then there was no reason for them not to fulfil a promise if at all it was made (to the Sena leadership),” Shinde said pointing out that his faction has only 50 MLAs in Maharashtra compared to 106 legislators of the BJP.
The chief minister’s position was a major contention between the old allies — BJP and Shiv Sena in 2019 which also led to the snapping of over two-decade-old ties between the saffron parties. Later, Sena decided to join the MVA coalition comprising NCP and Congress.
Thackeray has always maintained that the union home minister Amit Shah promised him the chief minister position for half term during their discussion for an alliance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
Shinde’s remarks were acknowledged by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Whatever Shinde said is true because I was part of the deliberations that happened then,” Fadnavis said.
With the help of 39 MLAs, Shinde revolted against Thackeray’s leadership leading to the fall of the MVA government in June. He forged an alliance with BJP and, to everyone’s surprise, was made the chief minister instead of Devendra Fadnavis.
Shiv Sena questioned the claim and asked why Shah was quiet for six months even after both the parties parted ways over differences. Sena spokesperson Arvind Sawant said, “The moment Amit Shah left Matoshree (Thackeray’s residence in 2019) post deliberations, Uddhav ji addressed a gathering and said that he has promised an alliance not only for Lok Sabha polls but also for assembly elections. Then, he also said that not only seats but power will also be shared. Fadnavis, who was also sitting next to him, didn’t utter a word or denied having made any such promise.”
Bengaluru techie dies while trying to raise national flag: Report
A 33-year-old software engineer fell to Vishwas Kumar's death Sunday while hoisting the national flat at his home in Bengaluru's Hennur area, according to a report by The Times of India. According to the media report, Vishwas Kumar and his parents are from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada. Kumar worked at a private IT firm in the city. Kumar died a few hours later. Vishwas Kumar is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
