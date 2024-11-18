BJP 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai' slogan serves Adani's Dharavi interests, says Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party's slogan "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai" primarily serves to benefit industrialist Gautam Adani in acquiring land worth ₹1 lakh crore through the Dharavi redevelopment project. Leader of Opposition in LoK Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on November 18, Gandhi characterised the Assembly election as a contest between billionaire interests and the poor. "According to estimates, the land being transferred to Adani Realty is valued at ₹1 lakh crore, facilitated solely due to his close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he alleged.

Gandhi criticised the tendering process in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), suggesting it was designed to protect the billionaire's interests. He accused central agencies of pressuring industrialists to surrender their projects to government-favoured business figures. "The interests of impoverished Dharavi residents were overlooked to protect the industrialist's interests. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and Congress will ensure the rightful land is returned to the poor residents," he said.

He also highlighted that at least nine major projects initially planned for Maharashtra had been redirected to other states. "These projects, collectively worth ₹7 lakh crore, included an international financial services centre valued at ₹1.63 lakh crore, a Gail petrochemical project worth ₹3,000 crore, a Tata aircraft project worth ₹1.1 lakh crore, and an iPhone manufacturing project worth ₹2 lakh crore," he said.

The BJP and Adani Group have yet to respond to these allegations.

The campaign for the November 20 assembly elections in Maharashtra concludes Monday evening.