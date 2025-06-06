BJP eyes maximum seats in BMC polls, could clash with ally Sena

MUMBAI: The BJP, which is aiming to win over 680 urban and rural local bodies in the forthcoming polls, is hellbent on conquering the BMC, the largest and richest civic body in the country. Based on its internal surveys, the party is likely to contest 150 of the 227 seats in Mumbai to ensure that it wins more than half the seats on its own. This is, however, expected to lead to a tussle with its ruling ally, the Shiv Sena, which aims to contest over 100 seats. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to address party office-bearers from Mumbai (Hindustan Times)

Against the backdrop of talks between the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, and their likelihood of allying in the local body polls, the BJP checked out their potential in the BMC elections. The internal survey conducted by the party reportedly showed that the Thackeray cousins’ reconciliation would cost the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena dear without hampering the BJP much. This has elated the BJP and spurred it to go aggressive on its partners in the seat-sharing arrangement according to the party’s senior leaders.

“Although it is a far-fetched possibility, if the Thackeray cousins come together, it will not harm our prospects,” said a Mumbai-based BJP leader. “Our North Indian and Gujarati-Marwari voters will remain intact. In fact, the Sena (UBT) could lose North Indian votes by joining hands with Raj because of the latter’s anti-North Indian image. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, however, could be dented in the Marathi-dominated areas of South and South-Central Mumbai. In such a scenario, we have room to ask for more seats while negotiating with the Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.”

The leader suggested that as a compromise formula, the BJP could sacrifice some of its seats in Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Kalyan-Dombivali. “We won a whopping 82 seats in the 2017 BMC elections and were in a position to elect a BJP mayor, but gave up the claim for our ruling ally, the Shiv Sena, then headed by Uddhav Thackeray,” he said. “This time, however, we have a clear edge and could win the BMC on our own. It could happen if we contest maximum seats. Though it is premature, our aim is to contest 150 seats.”

Another party leader said that the Mahayuti would contest most of the municipal corporations as an alliance. “However, we could go for a friendly fight in some corporations like Navi Mumbai, where the BJP and Shiv Sena have equal strength and both would benefit by occupying space in the opposition,” he said. “In Pune, we will have an understanding with the NCP and may agree to give more seats to it.”

The BJP has decided to sound the poll bugle, and has convened a party meeting at Dadar on Monday. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to address party office-bearers from Mumbai. “It will be the first party meeting for local body poll preparations after the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission to hold the elections,” the leader said.

The local body polls are expected to be held in October or November.