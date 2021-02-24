IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / BJP leader files PIL in Bombay HC against Mumbai mayor
Kirit Somaiya. (Hindustan Times)
Kirit Somaiya. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

BJP leader files PIL in Bombay HC against Mumbai mayor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar for acquiring and making personal use of tenements in the Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project by misusing her position as a councillor and mayor
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar for acquiring and making personal use of tenements in the Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project by misusing her position as a councillor and mayor.

The PIL has alleged that as the official residential address given by the mayor for the BMC elections 2017, is one of these tenements and a company managed by her son also operates from another tenement meant for residential purposes.

The PIL has sought investigation by concerned authorities and has also sought disqualification of the mayor. The court has asked respondent authorities and the mayor to respond to the PIL within three weeks.

However, when HT tried to contact the mayor, her phone was switched off and her office said that she was not available for comment on the issue.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing the PIL, was informed that Somaiya had filed several complaints with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Enforcement Directorate, BMC and SRA for reporting the illegal activities of the company and its directors. He submitted that though the authorities were aware of the illegalities conducted by Pednekar they had failed to initiate any action against her and hence the PIL.

The PIL alleged that the company operating from one of the tenements was floated by Pednekar in 2012, but she resigned from it and was being managed by her son. Somiaya submitted that as per Registrar of Companies (ROC) records, the company and several other companies were having their registered address as the ground floor tenements of Gomata Janata SRA Cooperative Society, Lower Parel. He added that another tenement on the higher floor was also occupied as a residence by Pednekar since 2008 and she had submitted her official residential address for 2017 BMC elections as the same tenement, which was incidentally allotted in the name of another person.

In view of this, the PIL has sought from the respondent authorities including SRA, BMC and Ministry of Corporate Affairs to initiate action against Pednekar and others and also sought a direction to initiate criminal action against them. Somaiya has also sought to pass appropriate directions restraining Pednekar from continuing her position as Mayor.

After hearing the submissions by Somiaya the court asked the authorities and the mayor to respond to the PIL within three weeks and posted the hearing of the PIL on March 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar held that the deceased, Begya Pawar, died due to injuries sustained by him while in custody of Risod police.
The bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar held that the deceased, Begya Pawar, died due to injuries sustained by him while in custody of Risod police.
mumbai news

A decade on, Bombay HC grants 6.32 lakh compensation to family of custodial torture victim

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:24 AM IST
A decade after an 18-year-old from Hingoli district died due to police brutality, Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to pay a compensation of 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar will retire on February 28. (HT PHOTO)
The incumbent chief secretary Sanjay Kumar will retire on February 28. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Sitaram Kunte, Praveen Pardeshi top contenders for the post of Maharashtra chief secretary

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Additional chief secretary (home) Sitaram Kunte and Praveen Pardeshi are believed to be the top contender for the post of chief secretary (CS) of the state government, after the retirement of the incumbent Sanjay Kumar on February 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
According to NCP leaders, Sharad Pawar was more upset with the crowding and show of strength at the Poharadevi temple in Washim during Sanjay Rathod’s visit. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

CM Uddhav Thackeray under pressure to act against Maharashtra minister

By Swapnil Rawal and Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Raut says CM mulling action against Sanjay Rathod, who is in controversy over death of woman, over flouting of Covid norms during his show of strength
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanhoji Angre Island Lighthouse. (Hindustan Times)
Kanhoji Angre Island Lighthouse. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Marina, water taxis and more: Mumbai Port Trust signs MoUs worth 7,510 crore

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Ahead of the ‘Maritime India Summit’ 2021, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has signed 13 different Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) /agreements worth 7,510 crore to boost water transport and tourism in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)
(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)
mumbai news

With 8,807 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra sees sharpest 1-day spike in 129 days

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,807 fresh Covid-19 infections, its sharpest one-day spike in 129 days (since October 18 when it saw 9,060 cases). Mumbai, too, saw a jump in cases as it reported 1,167 infections in the past 24 hours. Mumbai last saw over 1,000 cases in a day on November 28 (87 days).
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Ex-income tax officer gets 3-year jail term for disproportionate assets

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday convicted a 67-year-old retired income tax inspector for possession of a disproportionate asset worth 59
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

First session of JEE Mains exam moderately difficult: Students

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The first of the four cycles of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains was conducted across the country, on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court.
Bombay high court.
mumbai news

Bombay HC raps ACB Thane police for delay in FIR against contractor

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday pulled up the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) unit of Thane Police for not registering a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint lodged against a contractor who had allegedly cheated the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to the tune of 4
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kirit Somaiya. (Hindustan Times)
Kirit Somaiya. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

BJP leader files PIL in Bombay HC against Mumbai mayor

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay high court (HC) against Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar for acquiring and making personal use of tenements in the Worli Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project by misusing her position as a councillor and mayor
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: IIT-B students who discovered closest asteroid to Earth recognised by ASI

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Three students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), who had last year discovered the closest asteroid to have crossed the Earth without touching it, have been recognised by the Astronomical Society of India (ASI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. (AP)
mumbai news

1,167 new Covid cases in Mumbai, 8,807 in Maharashtra after 2 days of fall

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:20 PM IST
The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra has been an area of concern for the Centre and various other states which have imposed travel restrictions on people coming from there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Mumbai Port Trust will complete the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal project by the end of this year. (HT PHOTO).
The Mumbai Port Trust will complete the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal project by the end of this year. (HT PHOTO).
mumbai news

Marina, water taxis and more: Mumbai Port Trust signs MoUs worth 7,510 crore

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the virtual 'Maritime India Summit' to be held between March 2-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
Mohan Delkar. (ANI File)
mumbai news

Mumbai cops to probe Dadra & Nagar Haveli administrator’s role in Delkar’s death

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Mohan Delkar, an Independent member of Parliament from Dadar and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a south Mumbai hotel on Monday. An initial police probe indicated that he died by suicide
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (PTI)
mumbai news

Won’t work in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena targets BJP after Puducherry govt collapse

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:40 PM IST
In a veiled attack on Maharashtra governor Koshyari, the Saamana editorial said that those who disrupt the state government’s work at the behest of the Centre must remember that they can be “thrown away” after use
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai. (Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
mumbai news

Covid-19 effect: Passenger traffic at Mumbai airport dipped by 73% last year

By Neha LM Tripathi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST
In the pre-Covid days, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Iinternational Airport got an average of 42,000 international passengers per day but this number fell to 18,000 by mid-March last year. Domestic traffic too dropped by 15-20%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac