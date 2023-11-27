BJP tries to link Jalna violence accused to Pawar

MUMBAI: A day after three accused were booked by the Jalna police for the violence at Antarwali Sarati on September 1, the BJP targeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar by posting his photograph with the main accused, Hrishikesh Bedre, on social media platform X. BJP leader Nitesh Rane, who posted the picture, asked a pointed question: who had backed the mastermind of the violence that erupted in Antarwali Sarati during the first indefinite hunger strike by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil? HT Image

The photograph of Pawar and Bedre also featured former minister and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Rajesh Tope. Rane claimed that soon after the stone-pelting on the police at the site of the hunger strike, Bedre met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on September 3.

“Pawarsaaheb, who conspired to pelt stones as police company? Who is behind disturbing peace in Maharashtra? Who is backing the mastermind of violence in Antarwali Sarati?” (sic) asked Rane on X.

Reacting to the post, NCP MP (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule said that she has not heard the statement. “There are pictures of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and photographs of me (with controversial personalities) too,” she said. “In public life, pictures are clicked without (us having) much knowledge.”

The Jalna police on Friday night arrested Bedre and three others for vandalism and stone-pelting on the police force which injured over 70 policemen. It was after the stone-throwing that they resorted to a lathi charge on the protesters from the Maratha community.

Bedre is facing 14 serious offences registered against him in the past in Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, related to dacoity, rioting and attempt to murder among others. A pistol and two bullets were recovered from him. He is believed to be very close to Jarange-Patil, the face of the Maratha movement for reservation.

Jarange Patil condemned the arrest and alleged a conspiracy behind it. “Our community members and workers are being unnecessarily singled out,” he said. “Protesters were brutally targeted and many women were injured. Home minister Devendra Fadnavis apologised for the lathi charge. The government assured us that it would withdraw the cases against our workers from Anatarwali Sarati. Despite this, people from Antarwali Sarati are being arrested.”

Speaking about Bedre’s photograph with Sharad Pawar, Jarange-Patil said that public figures could have photographs with anybody. “Even I have photographs with Bedre,” he said. “That does not mean anything.”