BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik booked for threatening female friend

A case has been registered against BJP’s Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, at CBD Belapur police station for threatening his female friend a year ago.

According to CBD Belapur police, the complainant woman has claimed to have been in a live-in relationship for 27 years with Naik.

“The complainant has claimed that last year she was called to his Belapur office at Lakhani building in Belapur and threatened with a revolver asking her to not reveal anyone about the relationship,” Anil Patil, senior police inspector from CBD Belapur police station, said.

A month ago, the woman, a resident of Sea Bridge Tower in Nerul, lodged a complaint against Naik at Nerul police station claiming that Naik had stopped providing for her and their 14-year-old son.

“She claimed that Naik was not accepting their son. We counselled her and guided her that it was a civil matter and she’d have to go to court and prove the paternity,” Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector from Nerul police station, said. The case registered against Naik is a bailable offence, said Patil.