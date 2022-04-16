BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik booked for threatening female friend
A case has been registered against BJP’s Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, at CBD Belapur police station for threatening his female friend a year ago.
According to CBD Belapur police, the complainant woman has claimed to have been in a live-in relationship for 27 years with Naik.
“The complainant has claimed that last year she was called to his Belapur office at Lakhani building in Belapur and threatened with a revolver asking her to not reveal anyone about the relationship,” Anil Patil, senior police inspector from CBD Belapur police station, said.
A month ago, the woman, a resident of Sea Bridge Tower in Nerul, lodged a complaint against Naik at Nerul police station claiming that Naik had stopped providing for her and their 14-year-old son.
“She claimed that Naik was not accepting their son. We counselled her and guided her that it was a civil matter and she’d have to go to court and prove the paternity,” Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector from Nerul police station, said. The case registered against Naik is a bailable offence, said Patil.
-
Delhi reports 461 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 5.33%
Delhi on Saturday reported 461 new Covid-19 cases, from 366 a day before, and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate also increased from 3.95 per cent to 5.33 per cent during the same period, according to data shared by the city health department. The active cases stand at 1262.
-
Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid-19; 98 cases reported in 24 hours
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths. The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now. Mumbai city reported 43 cases but no deaths. Latur division reported four cases while no case was reported in the Kolhapur division.
-
Kolhapur bypolls: BJP’s vote share increases, but loss a setback for state unit chief
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Satyajit Kadam managed to get almost double the votes from around 40,000 in 2014 to 78,000 this time at north Kolhapur assembly bypolls. However, the loss to the Congress candidate has brought jolt to the party state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who hails from Kolhapur and spearheaded the campaign. In the latest polls, Kadam polled 78,025 votes against 97,332 secured by winning Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav.
-
Only 11K took booster dose in a week
Mumbai Ten days after the Centre announced precautionary doses for the 18-60 age group, Mumbai continues to see a poor response. As per the report on Co-Win application, around 11,247 people have taken booster doses in the city, out of which 10,039 are in the age group of 45-60. Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid, and consultant physician at Bombay Hospital said in Mumbai, about eight to 10 private vaccination centres are presently participating in the booster dose drive for adults.
-
Man held; 9 minors booked for stoning teen friend to death over love affair
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man and booked nine minors for kidnapping and murdering a teenager over following a previous dispute over a love affair. According to the police officials, Relekar was abducted from his residence at 9.30 pm. The ten accused, who were friends with Relekar, visited his residence and took him out. During interrogation, the main accused revealed that Relekar was murdered due to previous enmity and love affair.
